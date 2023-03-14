Still warm in Serbia for this time of year.

On Tuesday morning, a rare occurrence of light frost in western and southern Serbia. During the day, even hotter weather than on Monday, with temperatures well above average for this time of year. Longer sunny spells are expected with some clouds moving from west to east. The wind is moderate from the south and south-east, in the south of Banat it is stronger from the south-east. Pressure in sharp decline i

below normal in the afternoon. Minimum morning temperature from -3°C in the south of Serbia to 8°C in Belgrade, and maximum from 14°C in Negotin to 22°C in Loznica. Dry in the evening.

Sunny with few clouds and even warmer in Belgrade. A moderate to strong southeast wind will blow. Pressure a little below normal and continuing to decrease. The minimum morning temperature is around 8°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 20°C. Dry in the evening. A moderate east and south wind will blow in Niš. Pressure in the morning around normal, and in the afternoon below normal. Minimum morning temperature around 0°C, and maximum up to 20°C.

Light frost is expected in the Užice region, and during the day it will be mostly sunny with few clouds and the weather will be much warmer than on Monday. Wind weak from the south and east. Blood pressure below normal and falling. Minimum morning temperature from -2°C to 0°C, maximum from 18°C ​​to 20°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, sunny periods and warm with a daily temperature of up to 14°C at 1000 meters above sea level.

Even warmer weather in Vojvodina and significantly above average for this time of year. During the day, longer sunny periods with low to moderate cloudiness. The wind is moderate from the south and south-east, in the south of Banat it is stronger from the south-east. Pressure a little below normal and continuing to decrease. Minimum morning temperature from 3°C to 7°C, maximum from 17°C to 20°C. Overcast in the evening and rain after midnight in the west of Vojvodina.

The weather for the next days

On Wednesday, cooling with rain, and snow in the mountains. The snowfall limit drops below 1000 m above sea level in the afternoon and evening. Wind moderate south and southeast, and in the north turning to stronger northwest and north. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 6°C to 10°C, maximum from 8°C in the north of Serbia to 14°C in Negotin and everywhere falling in the afternoon. It will rain in the evening, and on Thursday night there may be sleet and snow in the lower regions of western Serbia.

On Thursday, it will be colder with rain, sleet and snow in western, central and southern Serbia, and clearing in the north. Light frost on Friday morning, and during the day sunny periods and a little warmer. On Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny with a significant increase in temperature that will reach 20°C.

