Serbia was hit by a wave of cold weather.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

On Tuesday, it will be cold in all regions with sunny intervals in the north and stronger daytime cloud development, it says in the forecast. It is expected during the day intermittent occurrence of rain and sleet, and on the mountains above 700 meters above sea level there is snow. Short-term local showers of rain and snow are also possible in hilly and mountainous areas. Sleet and wet snow are also possible in the lower regions of central and southern Serbia. Moderate to strong north and northwest wind, very strong in the mountains. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -1°C to 3°C, maximum from 5°C in the south to 9°C in the north of Serbia. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 0°C to 4°C.

Cold with sunny intervals and daily development of clouds with possible short-term rain, in Avala with sleet. Moderate to strong northwesterly wind. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum morning temperature is 2°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 8°C. Dry in the evening. Much colder and partly cloudy with possible short-term sleet and occasional rain in Nis. Moderate to strong northwesterly wind. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum morning temperature is 2°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 8°C. Dry in the evening.

Colder and partly cloudy with occasional rain, sleet and wet snow in the Užice region. In the mountains with snow, with a maximum of up to 5 cm of new snow during the day. Moderate to strong north and northwest wind. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -1°C to 2°C, maximum from 6°C to 7°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, changeable cloudy and cold with occasional snow, with the highest temperature around 0°C at 1000 masl.

Moderate daily cloud development and cold weather. In the south of Vojvodina, short-term rain is possible in some places. The wind increased from the north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -1°C to 1°C, maximum from 8°C to 9°C. Dry and cold in the evening. Similar weather is expected in Novi Sad and Subotica.

The weather for the next days

Light frost on Wednesday morning. During the day, dry with sunny periods with moderate cloudiness coming from the northwest. It will be a little warmer than Tuesday, but still cooler than average. Wind weak northwesterly, moderate in Timočka Krajina. At the end of the day, the wind is weak from the south and southeast in other areas. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -5°C to 0°C, maximum from 9°C in the south to 12°C in the north of Serbia. Dry in the evening.

On Thursday and Friday, there will be a further increase in temperature with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals and passing rain on Friday in the north. Over the weekend, it will be cloudy with occasional rain with a drop in temperature on Sunday.

