Home World Weather forecast March 5, 2023 | Info
World

Weather forecast March 5, 2023 | Info

by admin
Weather forecast March 5, 2023 | Info

Meteorologists announced a slight drop in temperature.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

On Sunday, the temperature will be a few degrees lower than on Saturday, with variable cloudiness and sunny intervals. Only in the southwest and south of Serbia, a few drops of rain are possible in the morning and before noon, and then dry everywhere else. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Minimum morning temperature from -1°C to 4°C, and maximum from 8°C to 10°C, in Negotin and Zaječar around 12°C. Dry in the evening. Partly cloudy with sunny intervals in Belgrade and Niš and a few degrees lower temperature than on Saturday. Wind weak northwest. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 3°C, and the maximum is around 10°C. Dry in the evening.

On Sunday, the temperature will be a few degrees lower than the previous day, with variable cloud cover and sunny intervals in the Užice region. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from -1°C to 3°C, and maximum from 8°C to 10°C. Partly cloudy on Zlatibor and Tara and a maximum of around 3°C at 1000m above sea level.

On Sunday, the temperature will be a few degrees lower than on Saturday, with moderate cloudiness and sunny periods. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from -1°C to 1°C, and maximum from 8°C to 10°C. Dry in the evening. A little fresher compared to Saturday with moderate cloud cover and sunny periods in Novi Sad and Subotica. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 0°C, and the maximum is 9°C. Dry in the evening.

See also  The incredible story of Emmy, the three-year-old girl who survived the asylum massacre in Thailand

The weather for the next days

Light frost on Monday morning, and during the day warmer than on Sunday with sunny intervals and passing clouds in the north of Serbia. In the afternoon, short-term rain is possible in Vojvodina. Wind weak to moderate from the south. Pressure a little below
normal. Minimum morning temperature from -3°C to 2°C, and maximum from 11°C to 16°C. Dry in the evening.

On Tuesday, slightly warmer weather with sunny periods. Cloudy with rain and cooling on Wednesday, first in the north of Serbia. On Thursday, dry with sunny periods and a little colder.

(WORLD)

You may also like

The latest man arrested in the dismemberment case...

Florence, at the anti-fascist procession there are Dems...

Velež – Borac 1:0 statement Vinko Marinović |...

Le Maire to Urso: Italy and France to...

Biden met with Scholz to discuss military aid...

Donald Trump launches his electoral campaign: “I am...

Who is Samuele Ceccarelli: the rising star who...

A Korean scenario awaits Ukraine | Info

Stuttgart Bayern Bundesliga | Sports

Ceccarelli beats Jacobs, extraordinary Italy with gold and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy