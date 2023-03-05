Meteorologists announced a slight drop in temperature.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

On Sunday, the temperature will be a few degrees lower than on Saturday, with variable cloudiness and sunny intervals. Only in the southwest and south of Serbia, a few drops of rain are possible in the morning and before noon, and then dry everywhere else. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Minimum morning temperature from -1°C to 4°C, and maximum from 8°C to 10°C, in Negotin and Zaječar around 12°C. Dry in the evening. Partly cloudy with sunny intervals in Belgrade and Niš and a few degrees lower temperature than on Saturday. Wind weak northwest. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 3°C, and the maximum is around 10°C. Dry in the evening.

On Sunday, the temperature will be a few degrees lower than the previous day, with variable cloud cover and sunny intervals in the Užice region. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from -1°C to 3°C, and maximum from 8°C to 10°C. Partly cloudy on Zlatibor and Tara and a maximum of around 3°C at 1000m above sea level.

On Sunday, the temperature will be a few degrees lower than on Saturday, with moderate cloudiness and sunny periods. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from -1°C to 1°C, and maximum from 8°C to 10°C. Dry in the evening. A little fresher compared to Saturday with moderate cloud cover and sunny periods in Novi Sad and Subotica. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 0°C, and the maximum is 9°C. Dry in the evening.

The weather for the next days

Light frost on Monday morning, and during the day warmer than on Sunday with sunny intervals and passing clouds in the north of Serbia. In the afternoon, short-term rain is possible in Vojvodina. Wind weak to moderate from the south. Pressure a little below

normal. Minimum morning temperature from -3°C to 2°C, and maximum from 11°C to 16°C. Dry in the evening.

On Tuesday, slightly warmer weather with sunny periods. Cloudy with rain and cooling on Wednesday, first in the north of Serbia. On Thursday, dry with sunny periods and a little colder.

(WORLD)