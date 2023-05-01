Weather forecast May 1, 2023 | Info

Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 6°C to 11°C, and the maximum from 21°C to 24°C.

Serbia: Even a little warmer with sunny periods with the development of clouds during the day with the rare appearance of short-term rain in the east and south of Serbia. Dry in most areas. Wind weak northeast and east. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 11°C, and maximum from 21°C to 24°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 11°C to 16°C.

White City: Moderately warm with longer sunny periods with daytime cloud development. Wind weak from the east. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 11°C, maximum up to 23°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 16°C.

Niš: Moderately warm with daytime cloud development with longer sunny periods. Wind weak east and northeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 8°C, maximum up to 23°C.

Užice region: Still a bit warmer with sunny periods with daytime cloud development with a small chance of surprise short-term rain. Wind weak northeast and east. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 8°C, and maximum from 21°C to 23°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 11°C to 16°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, partly cloudy with sunny intervals with a temperature of up to 16°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Still a bit warmer with sunny periods with daytime cloud development. Wind weak northeast and east. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 9°C, and maximum from 21°C to 23°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 12°C to 15°C.

Novi Sad: Moderately warm with longer sunny periods with daytime cloud development. Wind weak from the east. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 8°C, maximum up to 23°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 14°C.

Subotica: Moderately warm with daytime cloud development with longer sunny periods. Wind weak from the east. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 9°C, maximum up to 22°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 13°C.

The weather for the next days: On the second day of May, on Tuesday, moderately warm with sunny periods with daytime cloud development. Daily temperature slightly above 20°C with less chance of short-term local showers in the afternoon, primarily in central and southern Serbia. Still dry in most areas. Wind moderate southeast and east. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 13°C, and maximum from 20°C to 24°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 12°C to 16°C.

In the middle of next week, it will be moderately warm with sunny periods with the development of clouds during the day and possible less frequent occurrence of short-term rain or local showers.

