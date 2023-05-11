Weather forecast May 11, 2023 | weather forecast

Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 12°C, and maximum from 14°C in Užice and Valjevo to 17°C in central areas.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Fresher with rain in most parts of Serbia. The rain zone moves from the southwest to the northeast and at the end of the day the rain stops in the southwest of Serbia. Moderate to strong southeasterly wind in the Košava area, and weak to moderate southerly or easterly in other areas. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 12°C, and maximum from 14°C in Užice and Valjevo to 17°C in central areas. In the evening, the rain moves to the north and east of Serbia, and stops in the southwest and west. Temperature at 10 pm from 9°C to 12°C.

In Belgrade cooler with occasional rain. Moderate to strong southeasterly wind. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 12°C, maximum up to 16°C. Rain in the evening that stops before midnight. Temperature at 10 pm around 12°C. In Niš, it is cooler with occasional rain. Wind weak to moderate from the east. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 10°C, maximum up to 17°C. Light rain in the evening.

Fresher with rain in the Užice region. The rain zone moves from the southwest to the northeast and at the end of the day the rain stops. The wind is weak from the east, moderate from the south in the mountains. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 10°C, and maximum from 14°C to 16°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, it rains and the maximum is around 10°C at 1000 m above sea level. In Novi Sad, it is fresher with occasional rain. Moderate to strong southeasterly wind. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 10°C, maximum around 15°C. Rain in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 11°C.

In Subotica, it is cooler with occasional rain. Moderate to strong southeasterly wind. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 9°C, maximum around 15°C. Rain in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 11°C.

The weather of the next days

Changeable weather on Friday with the alternation of shorter sunny and longer cloudy periods with short-term rain occasionally and with local showers in some places. A moderate to strong southeasterly wind will blow in the Košava area, and in other regions a weak southerly or easterly wind. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 12°C, and maximum from 16°C to 20°C. In the evening, rain is possible in some places in the north and east of Serbia. Temperature at 10 pm from 10°C to 13°C. On Saturday, mostly dry and warmer in most areas with sunny periods with the development of clouds during the day. Short-term rain and local showers are possible in the southwest of Serbia and in the central regions. The southeast wind will weaken a little. On Sunday, it will be windy in the Košava area with clouds and rain during the day in most areas. Changeable weather at the beginning of next week.

(WORLD)