Weather forecast May 2, 2023 | Info

Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 8°C to 14°C, and the maximum from 18°C ​​in Užice to 25°C in Leskovac.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: Windy with gradual clouds coming from the southwest. This cloud cover will cause passing rain in the southwestern and western parts of Serbia in the middle of the day, and in the afternoon and at the end of the day in the northwest and north. In other regions, dry with more sunny hours in the east and southeast of Serbia. A strong south-easterly wind will blow in the Košava area, while in other regions a moderate southerly or easterly wind will blow. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 14°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​in Užice to 25°C in Leskovac. In the evening, rain is possible in the extreme north and south of Serbia. Temperature at 10 pm from 12°C to 16°C.

White City: Windy with sunny intervals before noon and gradual cloud cover, but no rain. A moderate to strong southeast wind will blow. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum up to 22°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 16°C.

Niš: Warm and moderately cloudy with sunny intervals. A moderate easterly wind will blow. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 9°C, maximum up to 24°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: Clouds coming from the southwest bring occasional rain during the day. The wind is weak from the east, moderate from the south in the mountains. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 12°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​to 20°C. Cloudy with rain in Zlatibor and Tara with a temperature of up to 13°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Windy with sunny intervals in the morning and gradual clouds in the afternoon coming from the southwest. This cloud cover may cause a little rain in the west and north of Vojvodina later in the afternoon and at the end of the day. Dry in other regions of Vojvodina. A moderate to strong southeast wind will blow, occasionally stormy in southern Banat. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 10°C to 14°C, and maximum from 21°C to 23°C. In the evening, rain is possible in the northwest and north of Vojvodina. Temperature at 10 pm from 14°C to 16°C.

Novi Sad: Windy with sunny intervals in the morning and gradually clouding in the afternoon with a small chance of some short-lived rain at the end of the day. Dry for most of the day. A moderate to strong southeast wind will blow. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 13°C, maximum around 21°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 14°C.

Subotica: Windy with sunny intervals in the morning and gradual clouds in the afternoon with possible rain at the end of the day. A moderate to strong southeast wind will blow. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 12°C, maximum around 21°C. Light rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 14°C.

The weather for the next days: Partly cloudy on Wednesday with occasional rain coming from the south. There is less chance of rain in the Košava area and there will be a moderate to strong southeast wind. In other regions, the wind is moderate from the east. Daytime temperature in decline compared to Tuesday. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 13°C, and maximum from 15°C to 20°C. Occasional rain in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 10°C to 14°C.

On Thursday, fresh and partly cloudy with rain in places. On Friday and Saturday, there is less chance of rain with more sunny hours and a lower temperature rise. A little fresher on Sunday.

(WORLD)