Weather forecast May 27, 2023 | weather forecast

Minimum morning temperature from 11°C to 16°C, and maximum from 22°C in Užice and Valjevo to 27°C in Zaječar and Negotin.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

Today in Serbia partly cloudy and unstable weather with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. There will also be some sunny periods. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 11°C to 16°C, and maximum from 22°C in Užice and Valjevo to 27°C in Zaječar and Negotin. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 15°C to 18°C. Partly cloudy in Belgrade with occasional rain and local showers. There will also be sunny intervals. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum up to 24°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 18°C.

In Niš partly cloudy with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum up to 24°C. Rain is possible in the evening. In the Užice region, partly cloudy with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Wind weak from the north. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 14°C, and maximum from 22°C to 24°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Partly cloudy on Zlatibor and Tara with possible rain and short-term local showers. Temperature up to 17°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Partly cloudy with occasional rain and local showers in Novi Sad. There will also be sunny intervals. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum up to 25°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 17°C. Partly cloudy in Subotica with occasional rain and local showers. There will also be sunny intervals. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum up to 25°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 16°C.

The weather for the next days

On Sunday, changeable cloudy and unstable weather with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 16°C, and maximum from 22°C to 26°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 15°C to 19°C. Early next week similar weather, but less increase in temperature: It will be partly cloudy with sunny intervals and unstable with occasional rain and short-lived local showers with thunder. Daily temperature around or slightly above 25°C.

(WORLD)