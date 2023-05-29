Weather forecast May 29, 2023 | weather forecast

Minimum morning temperature from 11°C to 16°C, and maximum from 23°C in Užice to 27°C in Leskovac. In the evening, short-term rain is possible in some places.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

Changeable cloudy and unstable weather in Serbia with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. There will also be sunny periods. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 11°C to 16°C, and maximum from 23°C in Užice to 27°C in Leskovac. In the evening, short-term rain is possible in some places. Temperature at 10 pm from 16°C to 19°C. Partly cloudy with short-term rain and local showers in Belgrade. There will also be sunny periods. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum up to 26°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 19°C.

Partly cloudy with short-term rain and local showers in Niš. There will also be sunny periods. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum up to 26°C. Dry in the evening. In the Užice region, partly cloudy with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Wind weak from the north. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 14°C, and maximum from 23°C to 25°C. In the evening, short-term rain is possible in some places. On Zlatibor and Tara, partly cloudy with sunny intervals with possible rain and short-term local showers. Temperature around 19°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Partly cloudy with occasional rain and local showers in Novi Sad. There will also be sunny periods. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum around 25°C. Short-term rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 18°C. Partly cloudy in Subotica with occasional rain and local showers. There will also be sunny periods. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum up to 25°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 17°C.

The weather for the next days

On Tuesday, changeable cloudy and unstable weather with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. There will also be sunny periods. Wind weak north and northeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 16°C, and maximum from 24°C to 28°C. In the evening, short-term rain is possible. Temperature at 10 pm from 16°C to 19°C. Until the end of next week, unstable weather with sunny periods and daily cloud development with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder.

