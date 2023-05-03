Weather forecast May 3, 2023 | Info

Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 7°C to 14°C, and the maximum from 15°C in Užice and Negotin to 21°C in the north of Vojvodina.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: Partly cloudy with occasional rain coming from the south. There is less chance of rain in the Košava area and there will be a moderate to strong southeast wind in the first part of the day. In other regions, the wind is weak to moderate from the east. Daily temperature in a smaller decrease compared to Tuesday. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 7°C to 14°C, and maximum from 15°C in Užice and Negotin to 21°C in the north of Vojvodina. Occasional rain in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 10°C to 14°C.

White City: Partly cloudy with a moderate south-easterly wind and possible short-term rain. However, most of the day will be dry. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 14°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 19°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 14°C.

Niš: Partly cloudy with occasional rain. Wind weak to moderate from the east. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 9°C, maximum around 18°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Užice region: Cooler and cloudy with occasional rain. Wind weak from the east. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 10°C, and maximum from 15°C to 18°C. Occasional rain in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, cloudy with rain and up to 10°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Partly cloudy with possible rain at times coming from the south. There is less chance of rain in the Košava area and there will be a moderate to strong southeast wind that will weaken at the end of the day. In other regions, the wind is moderate from the east. Daytime temperature in decline compared to Tuesday. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 10°C to 13°C, and maximum from 19°C in the south to 21°C in the north of Vojvodina. Occasional rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 11°C to 13°C.

Novi Sad: Partly cloudy with possible occasional rain. A moderate east and southeast wind will blow. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 12°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 20°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 13°C.

Subotica: Partly cloudy with possible occasional rain. A moderate east and southeast wind will blow. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 12°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 21°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 12°C.

The weather for the next days: On Thursday, fresh and partly cloudy with short-term rain in places. Wind weak from the north. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 12°C, and maximum from 16°C to 20°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 10°C to 14°C.

On Friday and for the weekend, it will be dry and warmer with longer sunny periods, with the fact that on Sunday afternoon there may be rarer local showers in the southwest of Serbia.

(WORLD)