Weather forecast May 4, 2023 | weather forecast

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Mostly cloudy with rain in places in Serbia. There will be some sunny intervals, especially in the north. The wind is weak with variable direction. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 12°C, and maximum from 16°C to 20°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 10°C to 14°C.

In Belgrade, fresh and cloudy with short-term rain occasionally. Wind weak from the north. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 12°C, maximum around 17°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 14°C. Fresh and cloudy with occasional rain in Niš. Wind weak from the north. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 11°C, maximum around 17°C. In the evening there is a chance of rain that stops.

In the Užice region, fresh and cloudy with rain in places. Wind weak variable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 10°C, and maximum from 16°C to 18°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, cloudy with rain and up to 10°C at 1000 m above sea level. Novi Sad: Partly cloudy with brief rain on Thursday. Wind weak variable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 11°C, maximum around 18°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 13°C. In Subotica, fresh and changeable cloudy with short-term rain. Wind weak variable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 10°C, maximum around 19°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 12°C.

The weather for the next days

On Friday, it will be warmer with sunny periods with the development of clouds during the day and the possible rare occurrence of short-term rain or some local downpours. Wind weak northeast or changing direction. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 7°C to 11°C, and maximum from 19°C to 23°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 11°C to 16°C. For the weekend, it will be dry and even warmer with longer sunny periods, with the fact that on Sunday afternoon there may be rarer local showers in the southwest and south of Serbia. Maximum temperatures around 25°C on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday and Tuesday, partly cloudy with occasional rain and local showers.

