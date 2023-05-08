Weather forecast May 8, 2023 | weather forecast

Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 14°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​in the north to 25°C in the south.

Source: Stefan Stojanović/MONDO

Cloudy with occasional rain and local showers in Serbia today. Cloudiness moves from the north to the south of Serbia. It is fresher in the north of Serbia, and warm in the south. Wind weak from the north. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 14°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​in the north to 25°C in the south. In the evening, rain is possible in the central and southern regions. Temperature at 10 pm from 14°C to 17°C.

In Belgrade, a little fresher than on Sunday with cloud cover with possible rain and local showers. There will also be sunny intervals. Wind weak from the north. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum up to 21°C. In the evening, there is a slightly lower chance of rain. Temperature at 10 pm around 17°C. Warm in Niš with gradual clouds in the afternoon with possible local showers. There will also be sunny intervals. Wind weak from the north. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 11°C, maximum up to 24°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

In the Užice region, gradual clouds with possible rain and local showers in the afternoon. Wind weak from the north. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 11°C, and maximum from 21°C to 24°C. Cloudy with rain in Zlatibor and Tara and a maximum of 17°C at 1000 m above sea level. Cloudy with possible rain and local showers in Novi Sad. There will also be sunny intervals. Wind weak from the north. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 13°C, maximum up to 20°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 16°C.

Cloudy with possible rain and local showers in Subotica. There will also be sunny intervals. Wind weak from the north. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 11°C, maximum up to 19°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 15°C.

The weather for the next days

On Tuesday, it will be a little fresher and partly cloudy with possible occasional rain and local showers. Wind weak north and northeast before noon, then east and southeast until the end of the day. Pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature of 8°C to 12°C, and maximum from 14°C to 18°C. In the evening, it will be dry in the north, and rain is possible in the south. Temperature at 10 pm from 10°C to 14°C. From Wednesday until the end of next week, very changeable weather with alternating sunny and cloudy periods and occasional rain.

(WORLD)