Home World Weather forecast Monday April 10, 2023 | Weather forecast
World

Weather forecast Monday April 10, 2023 | Weather forecast

by admin
Weather forecast Monday April 10, 2023 | Weather forecast

Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 2°C to 4°C, and the maximum from 8°C in the south to 13°C in the northwest of Serbia.

Source: Mondo/ Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: On Monday, partly cloudy with occasional rain, but also short-term sunny intervals. Snow will blow on the mountains. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 4°C, and maximum from 8°C in the south to 13°C in the northwest of Serbia. In the evening, rain is possible in the southern regions.

White City: On Monday, partly cloudy with occasional rain, but also short-term sunny intervals. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 5°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 12°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain on Monday. Wind weak from the north and northwest. The minimum temperature is 4°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 11°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Užice region: On Monday, cloudy with occasional rain, and snow on the mountains. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 4°C, and maximum from 9°C to 11°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, cloudy with snow and sleet and up to 4°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Monday, partly cloudy with occasional rain, but also with sunny intervals. Rain is expected above all in Banat, while there would be more dry weather in the north and west of Vojvodina. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 3°C to 4°C, and maximum from 11°C in Vršac to 13°C in Sombor. Dry in the evening.

See also  Polish women help Ukrainian refugee mothers: for them a row of strollers (with blankets) at the station

Novi Sad: On Monday, partly cloudy with occasional rain, but also with sunny intervals. Wind weak from the north and northwest. The minimum temperature is 3°C, and the maximum is around 12°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: Partly cloudy on Monday and dry for most of the day. Wind weak from the north and northwest. The minimum temperature is 3°C, and the maximum is around 12°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

Tuesday longer sunny periods and warmer in all regions. Wind weak north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 1°C to 6°C, and maximum from 14°C to 17°C. Dry in the evening. The trend of rising temperatures continues from Wednesday by the end of next week.

(WORLD)

You may also like

Sudtirol-Bari, Masiello not called up for safety reasons:...

A delegation of South Korean parliamentarians went to...

Partizan before the match with Igoke in the...

Attack in Tel Aviv, the autopsy confirms: “No...

«Let light come on the Russian people». In...

Liverpool Arsenal Premier League | Sport

Phoenix Satellite TV’s interview vehicle was destroyed by...

The Serbian brought down Barca with a three-pointer...

Morosini, “change or we will lose the challenge...

Average exchange rate of the euro April 10,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy