Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 2°C to 4°C, and the maximum from 8°C in the south to 13°C in the northwest of Serbia.

Source: Mondo/ Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: On Monday, partly cloudy with occasional rain, but also short-term sunny intervals. Snow will blow on the mountains. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 4°C, and maximum from 8°C in the south to 13°C in the northwest of Serbia. In the evening, rain is possible in the southern regions.

White City: On Monday, partly cloudy with occasional rain, but also short-term sunny intervals. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 5°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 12°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain on Monday. Wind weak from the north and northwest. The minimum temperature is 4°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 11°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Užice region: On Monday, cloudy with occasional rain, and snow on the mountains. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 4°C, and maximum from 9°C to 11°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, cloudy with snow and sleet and up to 4°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Monday, partly cloudy with occasional rain, but also with sunny intervals. Rain is expected above all in Banat, while there would be more dry weather in the north and west of Vojvodina. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 3°C to 4°C, and maximum from 11°C in Vršac to 13°C in Sombor. Dry in the evening.

Novi Sad: On Monday, partly cloudy with occasional rain, but also with sunny intervals. Wind weak from the north and northwest. The minimum temperature is 3°C, and the maximum is around 12°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: Partly cloudy on Monday and dry for most of the day. Wind weak from the north and northwest. The minimum temperature is 3°C, and the maximum is around 12°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

Tuesday longer sunny periods and warmer in all regions. Wind weak north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 1°C to 6°C, and maximum from 14°C to 17°C. Dry in the evening. The trend of rising temperatures continues from Wednesday by the end of next week.

(WORLD)