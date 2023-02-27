Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from -2°C in the north to 6°C in the south, and the maximum from 1°C in the west to 14°C in the south and southeast of Serbia, in Vranje and Dimitrovgrad.

Serbia: On Monday, it will be mostly cloudy with sleet and snow in the west and north of Serbia, and with occasional rain in the south and east. There will be dry periods during the day, and the cloudiness will move from the southwest to the north and northeast with occasional precipitation. The wind is weak to moderate northerly, and southerly only in the extreme south of Serbia. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -2°C in the north to 6°C in the south, and maximum from 1°C in the west to 14°C in the south and southeast of Serbia, in Vranje and Dimitrovgrad.. In the evening, rain in the south and sleet and snow in the west and north.

White City: On Monday, cloudy with occasional snow, but also dry periods in the middle of the day. Wind weak from the north. Blood pressure above normal. Morning temperature 0°C, maximum around 2°C. Light sleet and snow in the evening.

Niš: On Monday a little colder than on Sunday and cloudy with occasional rain. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is around 3°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 7°C.

Užice region: On Monday, mostly cloudy with sleet and snow. There will also be dry intervals, and cloud cover moves from the southwest to the northeast with sporadic precipitation. North and northeast wind. Blood pressure above normal. Jinternal temperature from -1°C to 0°C, and maximum from 1°C to 2°C. Cloudy with snow on Zlatibor and Tara and up to -2°C at 1000 meters above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Monday, mostly cloudy with sleet and snow in the morning, then dry in the middle of the day, and later in the afternoon and evening again with sleet and snow. Wind weak from the north. Blood pressure above normal. Morning temperature from -2°C to 0°C, and maximum from 2°C to 3°C. Sleet and snow are possible in the evening.

Novi Sad: On Monday, cloudy with occasional snow in the morning, but also dry periods in the middle of the day and in the afternoon. Wind weak from the north. Blood pressure above normal. Morning temperature around -1°C, maximum up to 2°C. Light snow in the evening and temperature around 0°C at 10 pm.

Subotica: On Monday, cloudy with occasional snow in the morning, but also dry periods in the middle of the day and in the afternoon. Wind weak from the north. Blood pressure above normal. Morning temperature around -1°C, maximum around 3°C. More bad snow.

Weather for the next days:

Tuesday slight increase in daily temperature with cloudy but dry weather for most of the day. Later in the afternoon, the rain covers the south of Serbia and moves towards the central regions. Wind weak north and northeast. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -3°C in the north to 2°C in the south, and maximum from 3°C in the north and west to 8°C in the south of Serbia. In the evening, rain in the southern regions, sleet and snow in the western and central regions, and dry in the north. From Wednesday to Saturday mostly cloudy with a slight rise in temperature with occasional rain and sleet, and snow in hilly and mountainous areas.

