Weather forecast Monday July 10, 2023 | weather forecast

Extremely warm weather awaits us on Monday, July 10.

Serbia: Mostly sunny and even warmer than Sunday, above 30°C in all areas. Wind weak west and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 12°C to 20°C, and maximum from 30°C to 34°C. Clear in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 22°C to 27°C.

White City: Mostly sunny and even warmer than Sunday. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 20°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 33°C. Clear in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 27°C.

Niš: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 15°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 32°C.

Užice region: Mostly sunny and even warmer than Sunday. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 12°C to 15°C, and maximum from 32°C to 33°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, sunny and up to 27°C at 1000 meters above sea level.

Vojvodina: Mostly sunny and even warmer than Sunday. Wind weak west and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 18°C, and maximum from 32°C to 34°C. Clear in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 23°C to 25°C.

Novi Sad: Mostly sunny and a little warmer than Sunday. Wind weak west and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 17°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 33°C. Clear in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 25°C.

Subotica: Mostly sunny and a little warmer than Sunday. Wind weak west and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 18°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 33°C. Clear in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 25°C.

The weather for the next days: Mostly sunny and hot on Tuesday. Wind weak west and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 14°C to 22°C, and maximum from 32°C to 35°C. Dry and warm in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 23°C to 28°C. Throughout the next week, mostly sunny and increasingly hot with temperatures above 35°C from Wednesday.

