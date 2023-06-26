Weather forecast Monday June 26 | Info

It will be sunny and warmer in Bosnia and Herzegovina today with low to moderate cloud cover, while in the east there is only a possibility of light passing rain in the afternoon.

Source: Mondo – Željko Svitlica

The maximum air temperature will be from 26 to 32, in the higher regions of 19 degrees Celsius.

Air temperature at 7:00 a.m.: Sokolac and Han Pijesak 13, Mrkonjić Grad and Novi Grad 15, Banjaluka, Prijedor, Sarajevo and Tuzla 16, Zenica and Rudo 17, Bijeljina, Doboj and Bileća 19, Trebinje 22, Neum 23 degrees Celsius.

