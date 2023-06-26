Home » Weather forecast Monday June 26 | Info
World

Weather forecast Monday June 26 | Info

by admin
Weather forecast Monday June 26 | Info

It will be sunny and warmer in Bosnia and Herzegovina today with low to moderate cloud cover, while in the east there is only a possibility of light passing rain in the afternoon.

Source: Mondo – Željko Svitlica

The maximum air temperature will be from 26 to 32, in the higher regions of 19 degrees Celsius.

Air temperature at 7:00 a.m.: Sokolac and Han Pijesak 13, Mrkonjić Grad and Novi Grad 15, Banjaluka, Prijedor, Sarajevo and Tuzla 16, Zenica and Rudo 17, Bijeljina, Doboj and Bileća 19, Trebinje 22, Neum 23 degrees Celsius.

See also  Prince Philip: Sincere condolences from world leaders around the world

You may also like

“Day off in Palermo” – PHOTO

North Korea: US and Seoul push tensions to...

Udinese – The pressure on the big black...

USA, two shootings in Kansas City: 3 dead...

Firm Confidence and Work Together to Create a...

Prigozhin made a setup and won Info

Teodora Džehverović performance Music Week | Entertainment

MAN Seven new natural gas Mild-Hybrid buses enter...

He flees to the carabinieri and invades the...

Study converts human skin cells into placental cells...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy