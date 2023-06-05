Weather forecast Monday June 5, 2023 | Info

Unstable weather continues in Serbia.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

On Monday, it will be hotter and steamier with longer sunny periods, and in the afternoon unstable with the development of clouds with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder, first in the west and south of Serbia. Local disasters with hail are also possible. Rain and showers are expected in the evening and overnight on Tuesday. Wind weak from the east and south-east. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 16°C, and maximum from 25°C to 28°C. In the evening, showers spread from the southwest to the north and east of Serbia.

Warmer and sultry with longer sunny periods in Belgrade, and later in the afternoon the development of clouds with local showers and thunderstorms. Wind weak from the east and south-east. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum around 27°C. Showers are possible in the evening. In Niš, it will be warmer with sunny periods, and later in the afternoon the development of clouds with local showers and thunderstorms. Wind weak east and northeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum up to 28°C. Showers are possible in the evening.

Warm and sultry in the Užice region, and in the afternoon the development of clouds with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Local disasters with hail are also possible. Wind weak east and northeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 14°C, and maximum from 26°C to 27°C. Sunny periods on Zlatibor and Tara, and cloud cover and heavy showers in the afternoon.

In the afternoon, the development of clouds with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder, first in the west of Vojvodina.

Local disasters with hail are also possible. Wind weak from the east and south-east. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 11°C to 14°C, and maximum from 26°C to 27°C. Rain and showers in the evening. Similarly in Novi Sad and Subotica.

The weather for the next days

On Tuesday, changeable and unstable weather with sunny periods and the development of clouds with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Local disasters with hail are also possible. Wind weak from the east and south-east. Pressure slightly above normal.

Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 17°C, and maximum from 22°C to 26°C. Rain is possible in some places in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 16°C to 19°C.

Until the end of the week, changeable and unstable weather will continue with alternating sunny and cloudy periods and short-term rain and local showers.

