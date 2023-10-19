Weather forecast October 19, 2023 | weather forecast

Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 11°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​in Negotin to 25°C in Loznica.

In Serbia, warmer and changeable cloudy with sunny intervals. Passing clouds moving from the southwest may cause a rare occurrence of short-lived rain early in the morning, before dawn, and then in the middle of the day and in the afternoon. However, most of the day will be dry. The southerly wind will start to blow and it will be moderate in the afternoon. Pressure a little below normal and continuing to decrease. Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 11°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​in Negotin to 25°C in Loznica. In the evening, dry and warmer than the previous evenings. Temperature at 10 pm from 12°C to 19°C.

In Belgrade, warmer and partly cloudy with sunny intervals. Short-term rain is possible early in the morning before 6 o’clock, and a few drops in the afternoon. However, most of the day will be dry. The southerly wind will start to blow and it will be moderate in the afternoon. Pressure a little below normal and continuing to decrease. Minimum temperature 11°C, a maximum up to 23°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 19°C. In Niš, warmer and partly cloudy with sunny intervals. A few drops of rain are possible in the middle of the day or in the afternoon. However, most of the day will be dry. Wind light to moderate south wind. The minimum temperature is 7°C, and the maximum temperature is 22°C. Dry in the evening.

In the Užice region, warmer and changeable cloudy with sunny intervals. Passing cloudiness moving from the southwest may cause a rare occurrence of short-term rain before noon and in the middle of the day. The south wind will start to blow and it will increase in the mountains. Minimum temperature from 5°C to 7°C, and maximum from 22°C to 24°C. Dry in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, sunny periods and possible shorter rain, and the temperature is close to 20°C at 1000 masl.

In Novi Sad, warmer and changeable cloudy with sunny intervals. The southerly wind will start to blow and it will be moderate in the afternoon. The minimum temperature is 8°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 23°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 16°C. In Subotica, warmer and changeable cloudy with sunny intervals. Short-term is possible. Wind southerly, moderate in the afternoon. The minimum temperature is 6°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 20°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 14°C.

The weather for the next days

On Friday, significantly warmer than average and partly cloudy with sunny intervals. We will be under the influence of warm air from the north of Africa. A moderate to strong southerly wind will blow. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 11°C to 20°C, and maximum from 25°C to 32°C. Dry and warm in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 18°C ​​to 23°C. On Saturday, the temperature will be lower than on Friday, but still warm with cloud cover with passing rain and local showers. The wind increased from the south. On Sunday, the wind will be weaker from the west and a little fresher with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. A short period of rain is possible.

