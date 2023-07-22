Home » Weather forecast Saturday July 22, 2023 | weather forecast
Weather forecast Saturday July 22, 2023

Weather forecast Saturday July 22, 2023

Today in Serbia it will be warm and sultry, maximum up to 39 degrees. In the evening, showers with thunder are possible in several parts of the country.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: In the night between Friday and Saturday, there will be stronger local showers in the north of Serbia. On Saturday, a slightly lower and more pleasant temperature in the northern and central regions of Serbia with sunny periods, but with possible local showers in the afternoon and at the end of the day. Sunny and very hot in the south of Serbia. Wind weak from the north and north-west, in the south of Serbia moderate south-west. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 21°C, and maximum from 28°C in Subotica and Sombor to even 39°C in the south of Serbia, in Vranje. In the evening, showers are possible in the northern and central regions

White City: In the night between Friday and Saturday there will be stronger local showers. Less heat on Saturday with longer sunny periods and possible local showers in the afternoon or at the end of the day. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 21°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 31°C. Showers are possible in the evening.

Niš: Sunny and hot on Saturday. Wind weak southwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 21°C, and maximum around 36°C.

Užice region: On Saturday, sunny and very warm with the development of clouds in the afternoon with possible local showers at the end of the day. Wind weak southwest and west. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 20°C, and maximum from 34°C to 36°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, sunny periods with the development of clouds in the afternoon and possible local showers up to 30°C at 1000 masl.

Vojvodina

In the night between Friday and Saturday there will be stronger local showers. On Saturday, a slightly lower and more pleasant temperature with sunny periods, but with possible local showers in the afternoon and at the end of the day. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 18°C ​​to 20°C, and maximum from 28°C in Subotica and Sombor to 31°C in the south of Banat. Showers are possible in the evening.

Novi Sad: In the night between Friday and Saturday there will be stronger local showers. Less heat on Saturday with longer sunny periods and possible local showers in the afternoon or at the end of the day. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 19°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 30°C. Showers are possible in the evening.

Subotica: In the night between Friday and Saturday there will be stronger local showers. Less heat on Saturday with longer sunny periods and possible local showers in the afternoon or at the end of the day. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 18°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 28°C. Showers are possible in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Sunday in most regions a little less heat. However, it will be around 35°C in the south, and around 30°C in the north. There will be longer periods of sunshine with the development of clouds in the afternoon which may lead to the appearance of short-lived local showers, with a greater chance in the western and central areas. Wind weak northwesterly, in the afternoon turning to the south in the north of Serbia. Pressure slightly above normal.

Minimum temperature from 15°C to 20°C, and maximum from 30°C in the north to 36°C in the south of Serbia. Showers in the evening in the northern and central regions. Strong heat again at the beginning of next week. Tuesday in the south of Serbia the temperature will reach up to 42°C, but in the north of Vojvodina it will be much lower, slightly above 30°C. Between Tuesday and Wednesday stronger local showers and storms should be expected, a on Wednesday followed by refreshments.

