Weather forecast Saturday June 17, 2023 | Info

by admin
Saturday is expected to be cloudy with precipitation, as in the previous days.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

On Saturday, there will still be frequent occurrences of rain or short-term local showers with thunder, mainly in the central and southern regions, while the precipitation will stop in the north of the country. The temperature only on Saturday was below the average for this time of year, and from Sunday, more and more sunny hours and warmer. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 14°C to 18°C, and maximum from 20°C to 24°C. In the evening, partly cloudy and fresh with light occasional rain, partly in the central regions and in the south of Serbia.

Mostly cloudy with possible light rain occasionally in Belgrade. Later in the afternoon, the rain stops and it is mostly dry. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum around 23°C. Mostly dry in the evening. Cloudy with frequent rain or local showers with thunder, while the wind is weak northwesterly in Nis. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum up to 21°C. Occasional rain possible in the evening.

Frequent rain and local showers with thunder in the Užice region. In the second part of the day, gradual cessation of precipitation and mostly dry weather. Wind weak to moderate northwest or north. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature of 14°C
to 16°C, and the maximum from 20°C to 21°C. Mostly dry in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, rain or showers and a maximum of about 17°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Partly cloudy and mostly dry in Vojvodina during most of the day. Only in the extreme south of Vojvodina with light rain occasionally with the cessation of precipitation in the morning. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 15°C to 17°C, and maximum from 23°C to 24°C. Dry in the evening. Similar weather in Novi Sad and Subotica.

The weather for the next days

On Sunday, the cloudiness that was over our area will move further east with stabilization of weather conditions. During the day, dry, mostly sunny and warmer weather is expected in all regions with the daily development of cloudiness. Only more cloudy in the east and extreme southeast of the country with occasional rain during the day. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 18°C, and maximum from 24°C to 27°C. In the evening, dry in all areas.

At the beginning of next week, due to the penetration of very warm air from the north of Africa, the trend of rising temperatures will continue with sunny, sultry and warm or very warm weather and real summer temperatures, around or slightly above 30°C.

