Weather forecast Saturday May 13, 2023 | Info

Changeable weather awaits us with the possible appearance of rain.

Source: Mondo/U. Arsic

On Saturday, warmer than on Friday and dry in the first part of the day with sunny periods, meteorologists state in their forecasts.In the afternoon, there will be the development of clouds that move from the southwest direction and may cause the appearance of short-term rain and local showers with thunder. There is a greater chance of rain in the southwest and west of Serbia and in the central regions. The southeast wind will weaken a little in the Košava area, and in other regions the wind will be weak from the south or east. Blood pressure above normal.

Minimum morning temperature from 5°C to 11°C, and maximum from 19°C in Subotica and Negotin to 23°C in the central and southern regions. Rain is possible in the evening, primarily in the west of Serbia and in the central regions.

Most of the day in Belgrade is dry and warmer with sunny periods with the development of clouds during the day. In the afternoon and at the end of the day, it is not excluded that there will be short-term rains. Moderate southeasterly wind. Pressure slightly above normal. Short-term rain is possible in the evening. Warmer with sunny periods with daily cloud development in Niš. Wind weak to moderate south or east. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 8°C, maximum up to 23°C. Dry in the evening.

Warm and dry in the first part of the day with sunny periods in the Užice region. In the afternoon, cloud cover from the southwest can cause rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Wind weak from the south or east. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 5°C to 9°C, and maximum from 21°C to 23°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, rain is possible in the afternoon and a maximum of around 16°C at 1000 meters above sea level.

In the afternoon, clouds will develop in Vojvodina, which at the end of the day may cause a rare occurrence of short-term rain or some local downpours. The southeast wind will weaken a little and will be moderate in southern Banat and the Košava area. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 11°C, and maximum from 19°C in Subotica to 22°C in the south of Vojvodina. In the evening, less frequent occurrence of short-term rain. Similar time in Subotica and Novi Sad.

The weather for the next days

Sunday morning cloudy with rain moving from south to north. During the day, cloudy weather with sunny intervals, but also possible short-term rain and some local showers. It will be windy in the Košava area with a moderate to strong southeast wind. In other regions, the wind is weak from the south or east.

Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 13°C, and maximum from 17°C in the north to 23°C in the south. In the evening, some short-term rain. The first three days of next week will continue to have variable weather with alternating dry and rainy intervals. It will be warmer with daytime temperatures slightly above 20°C, and in some places in the south of Serbia up to 25°C.

(WORLD)