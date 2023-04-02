Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 4°C to 8°C, the maximum from 12°C in the west to 16°C in the east and south of Serbia.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Serbia: On Sunday, partly cloudy with alternating sunny and cloudy periods with the development of clouds during the day, which will cause occasional rain and local showers in the afternoon. There is a greater chance of rain in the southwestern and western regions of Serbia. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 8°C, maximum from 12°C in the west to 16°C in the east and south of Serbia. Rain in places in the evening, with the greatest chance in the west and south of Serbia.

White City: On Sunday, changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain, but also sunny intervals. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum temperature 8°C, maximum up to 15°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Niš: On Sunday, changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain, but also sunny intervals. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 7°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 16°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Užice region: On Sunday, partly cloudy with occasional rain and possible local showers. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 7°C, maximum from 12°C to 14°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, it is cloudy with occasional rain and a maximum of 8°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Sunday, it will be partly cloudy with alternating sunny and cloudy periods with the development of clouds during the day, which may cause occasional rain. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 5°C to 7°C, maximum from 12°C to 15°C. Rain is possible in some places in the evening.

Novi Sad: Changeable on Sunday with alternating cloudy and sunny periods and short-term rain. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum morning temperature is 6°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 14°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Subotica: Changeable on Sunday with alternating cloudy and sunny periods and occasional rain. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum morning temperature is 7°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 14°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Monday cooling with rain, and in the mountains above 800 m above sea level with snow. The drop in temperature first affects the western and northern regions. At the end of the day, heavy rain is expected in the southern and central regions. The wind is moderate, at the end of the day in the north of Serbia, the northerly wind increased. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 10°C, afternoon from 6°C in the west to 12°C in the east of Serbia. Heavy rain in the evening, and sleet in the west of Serbia. Tuesday even colder with rain and possible sleet and snow in lower areas, especially in the west of Serbia. On Wednesday cold and partly cloudy.

