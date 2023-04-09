Home World Weather forecast Sunday April 9, 2023 | Info
Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 2°C to 5°C, and the maximum from 8°C in the north to 12°C in Negotin.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Serbia: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain with a slightly higher temperature than Saturday, but still cooler than average. Only short-term sunny intervals are possible. On the mountains above 1200 meters above sea level, snow will fall occasionally. Wind weak north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 5°C, and maximum from 8°C in the north to 12°C in Negotin. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 4°C to 8°C.

White City: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain. Only short-term sunny intervals are possible. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 4°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 11°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 8°C.

Niš: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain. Bad wind from the north and north-west. The minimum temperature is 4°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 10°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Užice region: Cloudy with occasional rain, and snow on the mountains. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 4°C, and maximum from 9°C to 11°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, cloudy with snow and sleet and up to 3°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain with a slightly higher temperature than Saturday, but still cooler than average. Only short-term sunny intervals are possible. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 4°C, and maximum from 8°C in the north to 10°C in the south of Vojvodina. Mostly dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 4°C to 7°C.

Novi Sad: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 3°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 10°C. Mostly dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 5°C.

Subotica: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain.. Wind weak north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 4°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 8°C. Mostly dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 5°C.

The weather for the next days: Partly cloudy on Monday with occasional rain, but also short-term sunny intervals. Snow will blow on the mountains. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 4°C, and maximum from 8°C in the south to 13°C in the northwest of Serbia. In the evening, rain is possible in the southern regions. Temperature at 10 pm from 5°C to 9°C.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, sunny periods and warmer. The trend of rising temperatures continues in the second half of the week.

