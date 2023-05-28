Home » Weather forecast Sunday May 28, 2023 | Info
World

Weather forecast Sunday May 28, 2023 | Info

by admin
Weather forecast Sunday May 28, 2023 | Info

In Serbia, the weather is still changeable with a lot of precipitation.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

On Sunday, changeable cloudy and unstable weather with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 11°C to 16°C,
and the maximum from 22°C in Užice to 26°C in Negotin and Zaječar. Rain is possible in the evening.

Partly cloudy with short-term rain and local showers in Belgrade. There will also be sunny intervals. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum up to 24°C. Rain is possible in the evening.
Rainy weather in Niš with occasional and short-term local showers with thunder. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum up to 24°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Rain and weak northerly wind in the Užice region. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 14°C, and maximum from 22°C to 24°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Partly cloudy on Zlatibor and Tara with possible rain and short-term local showers. Temperature up to 17°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder in Vojvodina. There will also be sunny intervals. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 15°C, and maximum from 24°C to 25°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Similarly in Subotica and Novi Sad.

The weather for the next days

On Monday, changeable cloudy and unstable weather with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 16°C,
and the maximum from 23°C to 27°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

See also  Thirty-five years on death row

Next week, a slight increase in temperature and continuation of unstable weather with sunny periods and daily cloud development with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Daily temperature slightly above 25°C.

(WORLD)

You may also like

“No negotiation is possible, Ukraine will win”, the...

victory never in question. Racist chants against Juric...

Interview: Ivana Macanović, athlete and influencer | Info

Serbian Superliga unraveling the fight for survival |...

Igor Duljaj on leaving Partizan | Sport

Türkiye election: What can Erdogan and Kelčdaroglu offer...

Message from Mars: what it says, who is...

Zelensky: “Russia will lose together with those who...

Iran, at least two dead in a clash...

Jović scored in Fiorentina’s victory over Roma |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy