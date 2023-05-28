Weather forecast Sunday May 28, 2023 | Info

In Serbia, the weather is still changeable with a lot of precipitation.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

On Sunday, changeable cloudy and unstable weather with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 11°C to 16°C,

and the maximum from 22°C in Užice to 26°C in Negotin and Zaječar. Rain is possible in the evening.

Partly cloudy with short-term rain and local showers in Belgrade. There will also be sunny intervals. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum up to 24°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Rainy weather in Niš with occasional and short-term local showers with thunder. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum up to 24°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Rain and weak northerly wind in the Užice region. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 14°C, and maximum from 22°C to 24°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Partly cloudy on Zlatibor and Tara with possible rain and short-term local showers. Temperature up to 17°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder in Vojvodina. There will also be sunny intervals. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 15°C, and maximum from 24°C to 25°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Similarly in Subotica and Novi Sad.

The weather for the next days

On Monday, changeable cloudy and unstable weather with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 16°C,

and the maximum from 23°C to 27°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Next week, a slight increase in temperature and continuation of unstable weather with sunny periods and daily cloud development with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Daily temperature slightly above 25°C.

