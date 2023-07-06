Weather forecast Thursday July 6, 2023 | weather forecast

Today in Serbia the minimum temperature will be from 16°C to 20°C, and the maximum from 28°C in Užice to 31°C in the south of Serbia.

Serbia: Occasional rain in the morning and before noon in the east and southeast of Serbia. In other regions, sunny periods in the first part of the day, and in the afternoon the development of clouds with the appearance of short-term rain and local showers with thunder. There will be stronger showers in the west of Serbia and in the central regions, and local disasters are also possible. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 20°C, and maximum from 28°C in Užice to 31°C in the south of Serbia. Local showers are possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 18°C ​​to 22°C.

White City: Partly cloudy with sunny intervals, and in the afternoon stronger development of clouds and the appearance of short-term rain and local showers. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 20°C, and the maximum is 29°C. Showers are possible in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 22°C.

Niš: Partly cloudy with sunny intervals, but also the appearance of short-term rain and local showers. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 19°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 30°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Užice region: Sunny periods with stronger development of clouds in the afternoon and occurrence of local showers with thunder. Local disasters are also possible. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 18°C, and maximum from 28°C to 30°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, heavy showers in the afternoon and a maximum of around 23°C at 1000 meters above sea level.

Vojvodina: Sunny periods with stronger development of clouds in the afternoon and occurrence of local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 17°C to 19°C, and maximum from 29°C to 30°C. Local showers are possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 19°C to 21°C.

Novi Sad: Sunny periods with stronger cloud development in the afternoon and possible occurrence of local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. The minimum temperature is 18°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 29°C. Showers are possible in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 20°C.

Subotica: Sunny periods with stronger cloud development in the afternoon and possible occurrence of local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. The minimum temperature is 19°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 30°C. Shorter rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 21°C.

The weather for the next days: Unstable on Friday with a slightly lower and more pleasant temperature. During the day with sunny periods and the development of clouds with short-term rain or local showers with thunder in some places. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 20°C, and maximum from 26°C in the west to 29°C in the south of Serbia. In the evening, a rare occurrence of local showers is possible. Temperature at 10 pm from 18°C ​​to 22°C.

On Saturday, more sunny hours and weaker daytime cloud development. Sunny and warmer since Sunday. Next week heat and temperature just above 35°C in the middle of next week.

