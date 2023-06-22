Weather forecast Thursday June 22, 2023 | Info

Heat and warm weather in all parts of the country.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Sunny and hot in the morning with the possible development of weak transitory clouds during the day. It will be very warm and steamy weather with temperatures around or slightly above 33°C. Wind weak northwesterly or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 20°C, and maximum from 31°C to 35°C in the southwest and west of Serbia. Dry, warm and sultry in the evening and night towards Friday.

Sunny, sultry and very warm in Belgrade. During the day, it is possible to develop weak passing clouds. Wind weak northwesterly or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 20°C, maximum around 34°C. Dry and warm in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 27°C.

And in Niš, it is also sunny and very warm. Wind weak northwesterly or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum up to 33°C. Dry and warm in the evening. Warm with a light wind, light northerly or changeable in the Užice region. Pressure above

normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 18°C, and maximum from 34°C to 35°C. Dry and warm in the evening. Sunny and warm in Zlatibor and Tara, around 28°C at 1000m above sea level.

In Vojvodina, sunny and very warm during the day with the development of weak transitory clouds during the day. Wind weak northwesterly or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 19°C, and maximum from 33°C to 35°C. Dry and warm in the evening.

Temperature at 10 pm from 25°C to 27°C. Similarly in Novi Sad and Subotica.

The weather for the next days

Friday will be the hottest day of this month. It will be sunny and steamy with high temperatures with maximum temperatures reaching 36-37°C in some places. Later in the afternoon, in the early evening and in the evening, gradual clouding with rain and showers that first affects the extreme western, northwestern and southwestern regions. Wind weak southeast or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 14°C to 22°C, and maximum from 34°C to 37°C in southwest Serbia. Warm in the evening with possible rain and thundershowers.

On Saturday, partly cloudy with frequent occurrence of rain and showers with thunder with significantly lower and more pleasant temperatures. On Sunday and Monday, mostly sunny and dry with the development of clouds during the day.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

