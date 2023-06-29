Home » Weather forecast Thursday June 29, 2023 | Info
World

Weather forecast Thursday June 29, 2023 | Info

by admin
Weather forecast Thursday June 29, 2023 | Info

Pleasant weather in Serbia, temperature up to 26 degrees.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

On Thursday, slightly warmer weather with a pleasant temperature and longer sunny periods with weak daily cloud development. Wind weak to moderate northwest and west. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 10°C to 15°C, and maximum from 23°C to 27°C. Warmer in Belgrade with a pleasant temperature and longer sunny periods with weak daily cloud development. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 15°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 26°C. Dry in the evening.

Predominantly sunny weather and daily development of cloud cover in Niš. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 14°C, and the maximum temperature is 25°C. Dry in the evening. Sunny weather and weak daily development of passing clouds in the Užice region. Wind weak from the north. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 11°C to 12°C, and maximum from 24°C to 25°C. Dry in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, it will be warmer and mostly sunny with light passing clouds and a maximum of 20°C at 1000m above sea level.

Pleasant temperature and longer sunny periods with passing clouds on the territory of Vojvodina. Wind weak to moderate northwest and west. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 11°C to 13°C, and maximum from 25°C to 26°C. Dry in the evening. Similar weather in Novi Sad and Subotica.

The weather for the next days

Sunny and even warmer on Friday, close to 30°C in most areas. Wind weak southeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 12°C to 16°C, and maximum from 28°C to 32°C. Dry in the evening.

See also  Chinanews Review: Ineffective in helping "epidemic orphans", the US government should think about its own faults instead of "throwing the blame" | Epidemic | US Government | US_Sina Military_Sina.com

On Saturday, cloudiness will increase with the appearance of local showers, first in the west and north of Serbia, and by the end of the day in other regions as well. Mostly sunny and warm in the first part of the day in the central regions and in the south of Serbia. On Sunday, a little fresher and more pleasant weather with passing rain that goes south. Mostly sunny, dry and warmer on Monday. On Tuesday, the development of variable cloudiness with sunny periods, but also the appearance of rain and showers during the afternoon.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:28 Storm on the highway Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

(WORLD)

You may also like

Southeast Asian fruits “catch fresh” entry in Guangxi

EUROPEAN GAMES KRAKOW 2023 – SUPER ITALIA: AGAIN...

French suburbs in revolt over the death of...

MUWI La Rioja Music Fest completes its 7th...

War in Ukraine, Zelensky does not fear Wagner...

Trump says key recordings of Secret Documents were...

Madonna in the hospital | Fun

Policeman kills 17-year-old, riots in Nanterre. Video accuses...

what it is and who is obliged to...

France, boy killed by police: riots and clashes....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy