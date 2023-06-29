Weather forecast Thursday June 29, 2023 | Info

Pleasant weather in Serbia, temperature up to 26 degrees.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

On Thursday, slightly warmer weather with a pleasant temperature and longer sunny periods with weak daily cloud development. Wind weak to moderate northwest and west. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 10°C to 15°C, and maximum from 23°C to 27°C. Warmer in Belgrade with a pleasant temperature and longer sunny periods with weak daily cloud development. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 15°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 26°C. Dry in the evening.

Predominantly sunny weather and daily development of cloud cover in Niš. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 14°C, and the maximum temperature is 25°C. Dry in the evening. Sunny weather and weak daily development of passing clouds in the Užice region. Wind weak from the north. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 11°C to 12°C, and maximum from 24°C to 25°C. Dry in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, it will be warmer and mostly sunny with light passing clouds and a maximum of 20°C at 1000m above sea level.

Pleasant temperature and longer sunny periods with passing clouds on the territory of Vojvodina. Wind weak to moderate northwest and west. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 11°C to 13°C, and maximum from 25°C to 26°C. Dry in the evening. Similar weather in Novi Sad and Subotica.

The weather for the next days

Sunny and even warmer on Friday, close to 30°C in most areas. Wind weak southeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 12°C to 16°C, and maximum from 28°C to 32°C. Dry in the evening.

On Saturday, cloudiness will increase with the appearance of local showers, first in the west and north of Serbia, and by the end of the day in other regions as well. Mostly sunny and warm in the first part of the day in the central regions and in the south of Serbia. On Sunday, a little fresher and more pleasant weather with passing rain that goes south. Mostly sunny, dry and warmer on Monday. On Tuesday, the development of variable cloudiness with sunny periods, but also the appearance of rain and showers during the afternoon.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:28 Storm on the highway Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

