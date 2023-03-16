Today in Serbia, the morning temperature will be from -1°C to 4°C, and the maximum from 4°C in Dimitrovgrad to 11°C in the north of Serbia.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: Cold with sunny periods in the north and west, and cloudy with rain, sleet and snow in central, southern and eastern Serbia. Precipitation gradually retreats to the southeast. Moderate to strong north and northwest wind. Blood pressure above normal. Morning temperature from -1°C to 4°C, and maximum from 4°C in Dimitrovgrad to 11°C in the north of Serbia. Dry in the evening, except in the southeast of Serbia, where sleet and snow are still possible. Temperature at 10 pm from 0°C to 4°C.

White City: Cool with sunny intervals with variable cloudiness during the day. A moderate north and northwest wind will blow. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum morning temperature is around 2°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 9°C. Clear and cold in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 4°C.

Niš: Cloudy and colder with rain, sleet and snow ending in the afternoon. A moderate to strong north and northwest wind will blow. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum morning temperature is around 1°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 7°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: Sleet and snow are possible in the morning. Cold during the day with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. Moderate northerly wind. Blood pressure above normal. Morning temperature from -1°C to 1°C, and maximum from 6°C to 8°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, it will be cold with snow in the morning, then dry during the day with a maximum temperature of 1°C at 1000 m above sea level in the afternoon.

Vojvodina: Cool with longer sunny periods with few clouds during the day, mainly in the south of Banat. Moderate to strong north and northwest wind. Blood pressure above normal. Morning temperature from -1°C to 2°C, and maximum from 9°C to 11°C. Clear and cold in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 0°C to 2°C.

Novi Sad: Cool and mostly sunny with some clouds during the day. A moderate to strong north and northwest wind will blow. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum morning temperature is around 0°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 10°C. Clear and cold in the evening. Temperature at 22h 2°C.

Subotica: Cool and mostly sunny with some clouds during the day. A moderate to strong north and northwest wind will blow. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature around -1°C, and maximum up to 10°C. Clear and cold in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 1°C.

The weather for the next days: Light frost on Friday morning, and during the day sunny in the west and north of Serbia, and partly cloudy in the south and southeast. Wind weak to strong northwest and north. Blood pressure above normal. Morning temperature from -4°C to 1°C, and maximum from 8°C in the south to 12°C in the north of Serbia. Dry and cold in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from -1°C to 5°C.

Mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday with a rise in temperature that will reach 20°C on Sunday in many areas.

