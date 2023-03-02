Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 2°C to 5°C, and the maximum from 6°C in Negotin to 11°C in Vranje.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: On Thursday, cloudy with occasional rain, and only on the higher mountains above 1200 m above sea level with snow. The rain zone moves to the north of Serbia, so that the rain stops in the middle of the day in the southern and central regions. But, in the evening, there will be a new overcast with rain in the south of Serbia. Wind weak from the east, in southern Banat moderate southeast. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 5°C, and maximum from 6°C in Negotin to 11°C in Vranje. Rain in the south in the evening, and dry in the north.

White City: On Thursday cloudy with occasional rain, which stops in the afternoon. Wind weak to moderate from the east. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 5°C, and the maximum is around 8°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: On Thursday, cloudy with rain in the morning, then dry in the middle of the day and in the afternoon, and rain again in the evening. Wind weak to moderate from the east. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 4°C, and maximum around 8°C.

Užice region: On Thursday, cloudy with rain in the first part of the day, and only on the higher mountains above 1200 masl with snow. Dry in the afternoon with possible shorter sunny intervals. Wind weak from the east. Pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 4°C, and maximum from 8°C to 9°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, cloudy with rain and sleet in the first part of the day and a maximum of about 4°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Thursday cloudy with light rain at times. The rain zone moves from south to north. In the afternoon, the rain stops in the south of Vojvodina, and in the evening also in the north. Wind weak from the east, in southern Banat moderate southeast. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 4°C, and maximum from 7°C to 8°C. Dry in the evening.

Novi Sad: Thursday cloudy with light rain at times, ending later in the afternoon. Wind weak to moderate from the east. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 3°C, and the maximum is around 7°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: Cloudy with light rain from the middle of the day on Thursday. The rain stops in the evening. Wind weak from the east. Pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 2°C, and the maximum is around 8°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Friday cloudy with rain in most areas, and dry only in the north of Vojvodina. More rain will be in the southwestern and central regions, and snow will fall only on mountains above 800 meters above sea level. Wind weak to moderate from the east. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 5°C, and maximum from 5°C to 9°C. Rain in the evening, except in Vojvodina and the far south of Serbia. On Saturday in the north it is mostly dry and a little warmer, and in the western and central regions with occasional rain. On Sunday a few degrees lower temperature with short-term rain in the western and southern regions, and in the mountains with light snow. On Monday a little warmer.

(WORLD)