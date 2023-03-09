Today in Serbia, the minimum temperature will be from 3°C to 11°C, and the maximum from 14°C in Subotica to 20°C in the central and southern regions.

Serbia: On Thursday, it will be warm for this time of year, with clouds and rain in the morning in the north of Vojvodina. In the middle of the day, this cloud cover spreads to the whole of northern Serbia, and in the afternoon to the central and eastern regions. In the southwest and south of Serbia, it remains dry with sunny periods and very warm for the first half of March. The wind in the morning is weak to moderate from the south and south-west, and in the afternoon a west wind. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum temperature from 3°C to 11°C, and maximum from 14°C in Subotica to 20°C in the central and southern regions. In the evening, it rains in the central and eastern regions and gradually stops.

White City: On Thursday, it will be warm with a dry morning, and during the morning it will become cloudy with rain that will occasionally fall in the middle of the day and in the afternoon. Wind weak to moderate southerly in the morning, and weak westerly in the afternoon. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum temperature 11°C, and maximum around 17°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: On Thursday warm for this time of year with sunny periods with gradual clouds in the afternoon. Light rain is possible at the end of the day. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 7°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 20°C.

Užice region: On Thursday warm with sunny periods with clouds in the afternoon. Short-term rain is possible in the evening. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 3°C to 6°C, and maximum from 17°C to 19°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, relatively warm with sunny intervals and a maximum temperature of up to 12°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Thursday morning, clouds with rain cover the north of Vojvodina and move to other regions during the morning. It will occasionally rain in the middle of the day, and in the afternoon it will stop in the north of Vojvodina with partial clearing. In the south of Banat, the rain stops in the evening. The temperature is above average. Moderate south and south-west wind in the morning, and west wind in the afternoon. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 10°C, and maximum from 14°C in Subotica to 17°C in the south of Vojvodina. Dry in the evening.

Novi Sad: On Thursday, it will be relatively warm for this time of year, with clouds and rain in the morning. It will rain occasionally in the middle of the day and in the afternoon and stops before evening. Wind weak to moderate southerly in the morning, and weak westerly in the afternoon. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 9°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 16°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: On Thursday, it will be cloudy in the morning with rain that will fall in the middle of the day, and in the afternoon the rain will stop with clearing. Wind moderate southerly in the morning, then westerly. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 8°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 14°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Friday new cloud cover with rain comes from the southwest and affects all regions during the day. Wind moderate south and southeast. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 5°C to 10°C, and maximum from 14°C to 18°C. Rain in the evening in most areas. On Saturday cooling with rain moving from the northwest to the south of Serbia. In the north of Serbia, precipitation stops before noon, and in the middle of the day and in the afternoon in the central regions. On Sunday in the morning in places light frost and fresh during the day with sunny periods. On Monday and Tuesday, significantly warmer weather than average for this time of year.

