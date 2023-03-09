Home World Weather forecast Thursday March 9, 2023 | weather forecast
World

Weather forecast Thursday March 9, 2023 | weather forecast

by admin
Weather forecast Thursday March 9, 2023 | weather forecast

Today in Serbia, the minimum temperature will be from 3°C to 11°C, and the maximum from 14°C in Subotica to 20°C in the central and southern regions.

Source: Mondo/U. Arsic

Serbia: On Thursday, it will be warm for this time of year, with clouds and rain in the morning in the north of Vojvodina. In the middle of the day, this cloud cover spreads to the whole of northern Serbia, and in the afternoon to the central and eastern regions. In the southwest and south of Serbia, it remains dry with sunny periods and very warm for the first half of March. The wind in the morning is weak to moderate from the south and south-west, and in the afternoon a west wind. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum temperature from 3°C to 11°C, and maximum from 14°C in Subotica to 20°C in the central and southern regions. In the evening, it rains in the central and eastern regions and gradually stops.

White City: On Thursday, it will be warm with a dry morning, and during the morning it will become cloudy with rain that will occasionally fall in the middle of the day and in the afternoon. Wind weak to moderate southerly in the morning, and weak westerly in the afternoon. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum temperature 11°C, and maximum around 17°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: On Thursday warm for this time of year with sunny periods with gradual clouds in the afternoon. Light rain is possible at the end of the day. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 7°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 20°C.

See also  Microsoft Flight Simulator invites us to New Zealand with the new World Update

Užice region: On Thursday warm with sunny periods with clouds in the afternoon. Short-term rain is possible in the evening. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 3°C to 6°C, and maximum from 17°C to 19°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, relatively warm with sunny intervals and a maximum temperature of up to 12°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Thursday morning, clouds with rain cover the north of Vojvodina and move to other regions during the morning. It will occasionally rain in the middle of the day, and in the afternoon it will stop in the north of Vojvodina with partial clearing. In the south of Banat, the rain stops in the evening. The temperature is above average. Moderate south and south-west wind in the morning, and west wind in the afternoon. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 10°C, and maximum from 14°C in Subotica to 17°C in the south of Vojvodina. Dry in the evening.

Novi Sad: On Thursday, it will be relatively warm for this time of year, with clouds and rain in the morning. It will rain occasionally in the middle of the day and in the afternoon and stops before evening. Wind weak to moderate southerly in the morning, and weak westerly in the afternoon. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 9°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 16°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: On Thursday, it will be cloudy in the morning with rain that will fall in the middle of the day, and in the afternoon the rain will stop with clearing. Wind moderate southerly in the morning, then westerly. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 8°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 14°C. Dry in the evening.

See also  Japan's new crown pneumonia epidemic continues to spread, medical system is under pressure - Chinadaily.com.cn

Weather for the next days:

On Friday new cloud cover with rain comes from the southwest and affects all regions during the day. Wind moderate south and southeast. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 5°C to 10°C, and maximum from 14°C to 18°C. Rain in the evening in most areas. On Saturday cooling with rain moving from the northwest to the south of Serbia. In the north of Serbia, precipitation stops before noon, and in the middle of the day and in the afternoon in the central regions. On Sunday in the morning in places light frost and fresh during the day with sunny periods. On Monday and Tuesday, significantly warmer weather than average for this time of year.

(WORLD)

You may also like

4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Southern Ionian Sea (MARE)

Tottenham-Milan 0-0: Rossoneri in the quarter-finals of the...

Udinese – Samardzic back in the starting lineup?...

Ukraine latest news. IMF: “War will have devastating...

Yin Xiyue plans to visit Japan in March...

Crack on nuclear reactor in France, the safety...

CEV Champions League – Perugia puts one foot...

Italy presents the film on gender discrimination to...

kašćelan after the match tft borac | Sport

fakundo campaco after the victory of the red...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy