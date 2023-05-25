Weather forecast Thursday, May 25, 2023 | weather forecast

Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 10°C to 16°C, and the maximum from 23°C in Užice to 27°C in Vojvodina.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: On Thursday in the north of Serbia, longer periods of sunshine, and in the rest of the regions it will be partly cloudy with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Heavy showers are possible in the afternoon in eastern and central Serbia. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 10°C to 16°C, and maximum from 23°C in Užice to 27°C in Vojvodina. Rain and showers are possible in most areas in the evening and night on Friday.

White City: Warm on Thursday with sunny periods and cloud development during the day. At the end of the day, short-term rain or local showers are possible. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum around 25°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Niš: On Thursday, partly cloudy with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum 24°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Užice region: On Thursday, partly cloudy with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Wind weak from the north. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 14°C, and maximum from 23°C to 25°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Partly cloudy in Zlatibor and Tara with possible rain and short-term local showers in the afternoon. Temperature up to 18°C ​​at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Thursday, longer sunny periods and most of the day dry with the development of clouds in the afternoon. At the end of the day, rain and showers with thunder are possible, first in the southeast of Banat. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 15°C, and maximum from 25°C to 27°C. Rain and showers are possible in the evening and on Friday night.

Novi Sad: Warm on Thursday with sunny periods and cloud development during the day. At the end of the day and at night, short-term rain or local downpour is possible in Cape Town. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum around 26°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Subotica: Warm on Thursday with sunny periods and cloud development during the day. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum around 26°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Friday it is expected to be partly cloudy with more frequent rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 16°C, and maximum from 22°C to 26°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

For weekend sunny periods and unstable with daily cloud development. Short-term local showers are possible in the middle of the day and in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will drop slightly and will be slightly below 25°C on Saturday and Sunday. Early next week warmer with more sunny hours, but even then the occurrence of short-term local showers is not excluded.

