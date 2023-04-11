Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 2°C to 7°C, and the maximum from 12°C in the south of Serbia to 18°C ​​in the northwest, in Sombor and Loznica.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: Variable cloudiness is moving from the north to the south of Serbia with additional daytime cloud development that may cause light rain in the morning or short-term local showers in the afternoon. There will also be sunny periods. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 7°C, and maximum from 12°C in the south of Serbia to 18°C ​​in the northwest, in Sombor and Loznica. Dry in the evening in most areas. Temperature at 10 pm from 6°C to 11°C.

White City: Partly cloudy with sunny intervals with possible light rain early in the morning. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 7°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 17°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 11°C.

Niš: Variable cloudiness with possible short-term rain. There will also be sunny intervals. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 6°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 14°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: Changeable clouds with sunny intervals with possible short-term rain. Wind weak from the north. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 3°C to 5°C, and maximum from 16°C to 17°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, partly cloudy with short-term rain and up to 10°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Moderate cloudiness with sunny periods with daily cloud development and a smaller chance for short-term rain. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 6°C, and maximum from 16°C to 18°C. Dry in the evening in most areas. Temperature at 10 pm from 8°C to 10°C.

Novi Sad: Partly cloudy with sunny intervals. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 6°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 17°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 9°C.

Subotica: Partly cloudy with sunny intervals. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 6°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 17°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 8°C.

The weather for the next days: Longer periods of sunshine and dry weather on Wednesday. Moderate northwesterly wind, stronger in Timočka Krajina. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 8°C, and maximum from 14°C to 18°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 6°C to 11°C.

Sunny and significantly warmer on Thursday, above 20°C in all areas during the day. On Friday and for the weekend, very changeable weather with alternating rainy and sunny intervals with possible local showers and a gradual drop in temperature. Much fresher on Saturday and Sunday.

