Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 0°C to 6°C, and the maximum from 14°C to 18°C.

Serbia: On Tuesday, the weather will be a little warmer with sunny periods with a bit more clouds in the north of Vojvodina, where short-term rain is possible in the morning and afternoon. The rest of the day was dry everywhere. Wind weak to moderate from the south. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 0°C to 6°C, and maximum from 14°C to 18°C. Dry in the evening.

White City: On Tuesday, slightly warmer weather with sunny periods. Wind weak from the south. Blood pressure slightly below normal. The minimum temperature is 6°C, and the maximum is around 16°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: On Tuesday, slightly warmer weather with sunny periods. Wind weak from the south. Blood pressure slightly below normal. The minimum temperature is 4°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 18°C.

Užice region: On Tuesday, slightly warmer weather with sunny periods. The wind is weak from the south. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 0°C to 3°C, and maximum from 15°C to 17°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, it is warmer with sunny periods and a maximum of around 9°C at 1000 meters above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Tuesday, the weather will be a little warmer with sunny periods with a bit more clouds in the north of Vojvodina, where short-term rain is possible in the morning and afternoon. The rest of the day was dry everywhere. Wind weak to moderate from the south. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 3°C to 5°C, and maximum from 13°C in Subotica to 16°C in the south of Vojvodina. Dry in the evening.

Novi Sad: On Tuesday, moderately cloudy and relatively warm for this time of year with sunny intervals. Wind weak to moderate from the south. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum temperature 5°C, and maximum around 15°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: On Tuesday morning and before noon, cloudy with light rain, and sunny intervals from the middle of the day. Wind weak to moderate from the south. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum temperature 4°C, and maximum around 13°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Wednesday warm for this time of year with sunny periods and few clouds. Moderate south and southwest wind. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 9°C, and maximum from 15°C to 20°C. Dry in the evening. On Thursday also warm, and cloud cover in the afternoon that brings rain to the northern regions, which spreads to other regions by the end of the day. On Friday rain in the extreme south of Serbia, and dry with sunny periods in the north. On Saturday warm with new clouds with rain in the afternoon and evening. On Sunday a little fresher, but still above average with occasional rain.

