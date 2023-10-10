Home » Weather forecast Tuesday, October 10, 2023 | weather forecast
Although a few drops of rain are forecast, Serbia will be dry for most of the day.

Source: Mond/U. Arsic

Today in Serbia the morning is cloudy and warmer than on Monday, but during the day a few degrees cooler. Changeable cloud cover moves from north to south with occasional drops of rain. It remains dry in most areas. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 9°C to 14°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​to 23°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 11°C to 16°C.

In Belgrade variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. A few drops of rain are possible, but most of the day will be dry. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 14°C, and the maximum temperature is 21°C. Temperature at 10 pm 16°C.

In Niš variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. A few drops of rain are possible, but most of the day will be dry. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 14°C, and the maximum temperature is 21°C. Temperature at 10 pm 16°C.

In the Užice region variable cloud cover moves from north to south with possible short-term light rain. Most of the day will be dry though. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 10°C to 12°C, and maximum from 21°C to 23°C. Dry in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara variable cloudiness and possible brief rain and 18°C ​​at 1000m above sea level.

In Vojvodina the morning is cloudy and warmer than on Monday, but during the day a few degrees cooler. Changeable cloud cover moves from north to south with occasional drops of rain. It remains dry in most areas. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 10°C to 14°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​to 21°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 12°C to 15°C.

In Novi Sad variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. A few drops of rain are possible, but most of the day will be dry. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 14°C, and the maximum temperature is 21°C. Temperature at 10 pm 15°C.

In Subotica variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. A few drops of rain are possible, but most of the day will be dry. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 12°C, and the maximum temperature is 19°C. Temperature at 10 pm 14°C.

The weather for the next days

U Wednesday mostly sunny with few clouds and warmer than Tuesday. The wind is weak from the south and southeast, moderate in southern Banat. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 14°C, and maximum from 22°C to 25°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 12°C to 18°C. U Thursday sunny and even warmer, in most areas over 25°C. U Friday and for weekend the weather is very warm for this time of year.

