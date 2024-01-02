Weather forecast until spring 2024 | Info

Record low temperatures were recorded in the Scandinavian countries.

Extremely low temperatures were recorded in Finland and Sweden today, reaching around -40 degrees Celsius. In the village of Nikaluokti, inhabited by Lapps in northern Sweden, the temperature dropped to -41.6 degrees, while the Swedish Meteorological Institute confirmed that several locations in the northern part of the country recorded temperatures below -30 degrees.

In Finland, a record low temperature was recorded in the city of Jlivijeska with -37.8 degrees. Arctic Lapland also experienced temperatures below -30 degrees. Helsinki, the capital of Finland, is facing an intense cold wave, with temperatures expected to be between -15 and -20 degrees during the week.

Numerical models for the seasonal weather forecast indicate an unexpectedly warmer winter for Serbia, with a predicted positive temperature deviation of 2 degrees Celsius, according to the forecast of the director of the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute of Serbia, Jugoslav Nikolić.

What does the polar vortex and the Siberian anticyclone bring?

Jugoslav Nikolić pointed out that the polar vortex represents a field of low air pressure that is generated at high altitudes in the troposphere and stratosphere already at the end of summer, and then gradually strengthens as the coldest season approaches.

“A strong polar vortex ‘holds’ cold air in the polar regions, and a weak vortex allows the spread of arctic air to lower latitudes, through Europe and North America. However, the polar vortex is only one element in a series of causal relationships that shape the main characteristics of the weather elements during the season.”he explains.

Here, he points out, we should by no means ignore the temperature of the ocean, which is currently in the El Niño phase, but also other factors of the general circulation of the atmosphere, among which the Siberian anticyclone stands out. As he says, according to the current prognostic material, as early as the first days of 2024, we are expecting the beginning of a period of frequent clouds with rain and sleet, and snow on the mountains.

This year, during the holidays, the average minimum temperature will be in the range from -2 to 2, and the average maximum from 5 to 10 degrees – he states in the detailed weather forecast. “February 2024 will be wetter in the east of the Balkans and in the Aegean region, while an average amount of precipitation is expected in the west of the peninsula and in the greater part of Serbia, from 40 to 70 mm. Similar expectations are also in March (from 35 to 60 mm). Generally speaking, the beginning of 2024 will be warmer than average, but with more frequent occurrence of precipitation”, assesses the director of RHMZ.

Snow possible in spring

“The late appearance of snow during March and April is not rare in our region. This snow is usually short-lived, but if it is wet and abundant, it also causes damage and creates potentially dangerous traffic conditions. Such a situation occurred in April 2023, and there are many examples from previous years as well. The spring of 2024 will be on average wet and warm”concludes Nikolić.

