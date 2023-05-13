Weather forecast until the end of May | Weather forecast

Meteorologist Slobodan Sovilj revealed what kind of weather we can expect until the end of May.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

We are close to the middle of May, and the weather is by no means stabilizing. In the first days, we had sunny days, and then it started to rain, which was joined by the wind, which drastically lowered the temperature. Meteorologist Slobodan Sovilj he revealed what kind of weather awaits us until the end of May.

He explained what caused the wind to appear in the middle of May. According to him, košava can blow in any month of the year.

“Košava can blow in any month of the year. The highest incidence of scabies occurs in the period from October to December and then in February and March. So, in this colder part of the year. However, it is not a rare situation that even in May and June, i.e. the summer periods, there are several days with the wind blowing even these days. Kosava blows until the moment when the low pressure system in the Mediterranean and the high pressure system in our regions are maintained. So she can blow on the 31st day. The longest-lasting košava blew continuously from October 11 to November 10, 1953. So there are no rules about it, but the good news is that from today the wind will weaken a little. However, on the second day of the weekend, we can expect the košava to intensify, so it will blow with a similar intensity as yesterday. So, in Belgrade up to 60 km/h, and in the south of Banat between 90 and 100 km/h. So our meteorological warning for baskets remains in effect. The situation will be somewhat more favorable next week when it comes to the wind, although the southeast wind will blow in the first half of the week. Something a little less strong than it blew yesterday and the day before yesterday, and the northerly winds will only start blowing there from Thursday next week“, said Sovilj.

As for the temperature, Sovilj clarified that there are currently no indications that the weather is stabilizing. According to him, changeable weather awaits us with frequent occurrence of rain, even showers with thunder.

“We do not have any indications of long-term stabilization timea. This changeable weather with the frequent occurrence of rain, even showers with thunder that will be more intense locally, are extending further. Only in the last decade of May, the maximum temperatures will reach 24 to 25 degrees, so it would be a little warmer.. But everyone is advised to follow the announcements and warnings of the RHMZ of Serbia in the coming days. There will also be occurrences of locally heavier showers. We will already issue a warning for the northwestern part of Serbia on Sunday. And a warning for Monday and Tuesday for the areas located in central and southern Serbia, precipitation in the amount of 20 to 40 liters per square meter in 24 hours. In any case, the changeable weather with frequent rain continues. It will be at least a little warmer in the second part of the month, but in any case, as it looks now, the temperature will be a little below the average for the previous 20 to 30 years.“, said meteorologist Slobodan Sovilj.

(MONDO/Kurir)