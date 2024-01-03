Weather forecast Wednesday January 3, 2024 | weather forecast

Today in Serbia it will be warm, with a temperature of up to 14 degrees, with the possibility of precipitation.

Serbia: On Wednesday, new clouds with rain will arrive in the morning from the west and quickly move to the east and southeast of Serbia. In most areas, there will be occasional light rain with breaks during the day. Temperatures remain above average, and snow is possible only on high mountains above 1600 m above sea level. Wind weak to moderate south, south-west and west. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 8°C, and maximum from 10°C to 14°C. Dry in the evening in most areas.

White City: Wednesday cloudy with light rain at times. Wind weak from the south and south-west. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 8°C, and maximum around 13°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: Wednesday cloudy with light rain at times. Wind weak from the south and south-west. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 5°C, and the maximum is around 12°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: Wednesday cloudy with light rain at times. Later in the afternoon, the rain stopped. Wind weak from the south and south-west. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 5°C, and maximum from 10°C to 12°C. Dry in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, occasional light rain and maximum up to 6°C at 1000 masl.

Vojvodina: On Wednesday, mostly cloudy with light rain in places and warmer than average weather. Wind moderate southwest and west. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 3°C to 6°C, and maximum from 11°C to 13°C. Dry in the evening.

Novi Sad: Wednesday cloudy with light rain at times. Wind moderate southwest and west. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 6°C, and the maximum is around 12°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: Wednesday cloudy with light rain at times. Wind moderate southwest and west. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 3°C, and the maximum is around 11°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Thursday variable cloud cover moves from the north-west direction with short-term rain in some places and with some sunny intervals. Temperatures remain above average, and snow is possible only on high mountains above 1600 m above sea level. The wind is weak from the south in the morning, and from the middle of the day west and northwest. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 3°C to 9°C, and maximum from 10°C to 14°C. Dry in the evening.

On Friday dry with sunny periods and warmer than average. On Saturday also warm with cloud cover with possible rain at the end of the day and with a moderate to strong southeast wind in the sea and the Danube. On Sunday cloudy with rain and a drop in temperature during the day. On Monday cold weather with snow according to today’s forecast.

