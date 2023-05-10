Weather forecast Wednesday May 10, 2023 | Info

Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 5°C to 10°C, and the maximum from 14°C in Dimitrovgrad to 20°C in the north of Serbia.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: Slightly warmer with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. In the morning in the south and southeast of Serbia, light rain that stops. During the day, there will be more sunny hours in the north of Serbia, and the least in the Timočka Krajina, where cloudy weather is expected with occasional light rain. Rain is possible in the afternoon in the southwest and west of Serbia. Moderate to strong southeasterly wind in the Košava area, and weak easterly in other areas. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 5°C to 10°C, and maximum from 14°C in Dimitrovgrad to 20°C in the north of Serbia. In the evening, it rains in the southwest and west of Serbia, and in the rest of the regions it is dry. Temperature at 10 pm from 9°C to 13°C.

White City: Slightly warmer with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. Moderate to strong southeasterly wind. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 10°C, maximum up to 20°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 13°C.

Niš: Light rain is possible in the morning, and variable cloudiness during the day with some sunny intervals. Wind weak to moderate northeast. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 9°C, maximum up to 17°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: A little warmer with changeable cloudiness with some sunny intervals. Rain is possible later in the afternoon and at the end of the day. Wind weak east and northeast. Pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 5°C to 7°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​to 20°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, variable cloudiness with rain at the end of the day and a maximum of around 14°C at 1000 masl.

Vojvodina: Slightly warmer than on Tuesday with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. Moderate southeasterly wind, stronger in southern Banat. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 8°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​to 20°C. Dry and fresh in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 10°C to 12°C.

Novi Sad: Changeable clouds with sunny intervals. Moderate southeasterly wind. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 7°C, maximum up to 20°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 12°C.

Subotica: Changeable clouds with sunny intervals. Moderate southeasterly wind. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 7°C, maximum up to 19°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 11°C.

The weather for the next days: Cooler on Thursday with passing rain in most areas. Moderate to strong southeasterly wind in the Košava area, and weak to moderate southerly or easterly in other areas. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 12°C, and maximum from 14°C to 18°C. In the evening, the rain goes to the north and east of Serbia, and stops in the west and south. Temperature at 10 pm from 9°C to 12°C.

On Friday, changeable weather with alternating sunny and cloudy periods and short-term rain and local showers. It will blow moderately to strongly from the southeast in the Košava area. On Saturday, it will be mostly dry and warmer with sunny periods, and on Sunday it will be windy with clouds and rain during the day.

