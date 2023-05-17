Weather forecast Wednesday, May 17, 2023 | weather forecast

Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 8°C in Požega to 16°C in Vršac, and the maximum from 19°C in Negotin to 24°C in Pirot and Prijepolje.

Serbia: On Wednesday, changeable weather with alternating sunny and cloudy periods with possible short-term rain and local showers. A moderate to strong southeast wind will blow in the Košava area, but it will weaken and stop at the end of the day. In other regions, the wind is weak to moderate from the south or east. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C in Požega to 16°C in Vršac, and maximum from 19°C in Negotin to 24°C in Pirot and Prijepolje. In the evening, short-term rain is possible in some places.

White City: On Wednesday, cloudy weather with sunny periods with possible short-term rain during the day. A moderate to strong southeast wind will blow, but it will weaken in the afternoon and stop in the evening. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum up to 23°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: On Wednesday, changeable cloudy weather with sunny intervals with possible short-term rain. A light to moderate easterly wind will blow. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum temperature 13°C, maximum up to 22°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: On Wednesday, changeable weather with alternating sunny and cloudy periods with possible short-term rain and local showers. Wind weak from the east. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 11°C, and maximum from 20°C to 23°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, partly cloudy with occasional rain and a maximum of around 16°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Wednesday, changeable weather with alternating sunny and cloudy periods with possible short-term rain and local showers. It will blow with a moderate to strong southeast wind, very strong in southern Banat, but will weaken in the afternoon and stop at the end of the day. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 16°C, and maximum from 21°C to 23°C. Short-term rain in some places in the evening.

Novi Sad: On Wednesday, cloudy weather with sunny periods with possible short-term rain during the day. Moderate south-east and east winds will blow, weakening in the afternoon. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum up to 22°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: On Wednesday, cloudy weather with sunny periods with possible short-term rain during the day. A moderate easterly wind will blow, at the end of the day a northerly wind. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum up to 22°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Thursday a little fresher and mostly cloudy with occasional rain. Wind weak west and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 10°C to 14°C, and maximum from 15°C to 19°C. In the evening the rain stops. On Friday and for the weekend warmer with longer sunny periods and less frequent occurrence of local showers in the afternoon.

