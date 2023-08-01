Home » Weather temperatures – Towards the peak of the African heat, then thermal collapse and drops below average. Hypothesis for mid-August « 3B Weather
Three more days of heat

Three more days of heatAlso locally intense and then everything changes. The warming caused by the arrival of the southern African currents will bring one last thermal peak in the South in the day of Friday while in the North the temperatures will already be in sharp decline. Over the weekend the decrease will extend also in the South and many maximum values ​​may result below average Sunday, too. A noticeable refresh which will be determined by the transit through Italy of a whirlwind of bad weather with almost autumnal characteristics. But let’s see immediately what values ​​we should expect:

TEMPERATURES WEDNESDAY: still hot or very almost everywhere with highs up to 38°C over Sicily. Peaks of 35°C also on the Valpadana.

Maximum temperatures Wednesday

TEMPERATURES THURSDAY: further rise in temperature, it will be the hottest day for the central-northern regions with peaks of 37°C in Emilia Romagna and in the inland areas of the Adriatic. Locally intense heat also in the South, especially Puglia and the major islands.

Maximum temperatures Thursday

TEMPERATURES FRIDAY: thermal collapse in the North especially north of the Po and in Liguria with highs rarely above 27/28°C, peaks around 30/31°C can be recorded only in Emilia Romagna. Temperatures also drop in the Center starting from the Tyrrhenian regions while in the South the heat will still be intense with further warming. Peaks of 40°C could be recorded in Sicily and locally in Puglia.

Maximum temperatures on Friday

TEMPERATURES SATURDAY: clear thermal decrease also in the South, the maximums may also be below average in the Northeast, Liguria, Sardinia, Campania and the central regions.

Maximum temperatures on Saturday

TEMPERATURES SUNDAY: slight increase with return to the average almost everywhere. The Northeast is still slightly below average.

Maximum temperatures on Sunday

FOLLOWING DAYS, HYPOTHESIS FOR AUGUST – Temperatures tend to gradually increase returning above average. Possible new intense heat wave after 12 towards August 15th (to be confirmed)

The weather forecasts are constantly updated, consult the updates also in our special forecast maps on the Italian territory >> Here.

