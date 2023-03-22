Home World WEBASTO / Cool Top 23 RT-E air conditioner: high performance with lower consumption – Companies
WEBASTO / Cool Top 23 RT-E air conditioner: high performance with lower consumption

WEBASTO / Cool Top 23 RT-E air conditioner: high performance with lower consumption

The new air conditioner, Cool Top 23 RT-E, developed by Webasto thermal specialists-technicians, uses less electricity thanks to two new types of fans, and is very quiet. It draws all the energy it needs from the 24-volt battery and can provide energy-efficient cooling up to a maximum of 2,500 watts.

The Cool Top 23 RT-E works independently of the engine, reduces idling times and thus saves fuel. An undervoltage shutdown ensures that the battery is always, sufficiently, charged so that the engine starts smoothly.

The system is very light at just 28 kg and, despite its flat dimensions and a height of only 16.5 cm, it always offers and guarantees high performance. It can be installed quickly and easily by opening the cockpit roof. Once the installation is complete, it is operated directly on the device or via remote control.

