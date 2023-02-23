On February 23, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope recently discovered a group of giant galaxies that “should not have existed.” These galaxies formed in the early universe are as mature as the Milky Way and may be Change human understanding of the universe.

It is reported that scientists used the Webb Space Telescope to observe a group of massive galaxies formed about 500 million to 700 million years after the Big Bang, when the universe was only 3% of its current age.But the stars in these galaxies are 10 billion times the mass of the sun, and one of the galaxies may contain stars 100 billion times the mass of the sun.

In total, scientists have discovered six similar galaxies that could change our understanding of the origin of galaxies in the universe. Scientists have dubbed these galaxies “cosmic rule breakers,” contradicting 99 percent of existing models of the universe.

The stars detected in the new study are 100 times more massive than scientists previously thought. Such galaxies should not have grown so large in such a short time after the birth of the universe, they said.

Joel Leia, an assistant professor of astronomy and astrophysics at Penn State, modeled the light from these galaxies. “These objects are much more massive than anyone imagined,” he said in a statement.

“We expected to find only tiny, young baby galaxies at this point in time, but instead found galaxies as mature as our own Milky Way at what was previously thought to be the cosmic dawn.”

If these galaxies can be further confirmed,It means that human beings’ understanding of the evolution history of the early universe may be wrong, and the evolution of galaxies is much faster than humans realize.This requires changing previous models of the universe, or changing human understanding of the origin of galaxies.