WEBFLEET A new proactive fleet monitoring tool arrives that improves the safety and security of goods – Companies

Webfleet Trailer is the new high-end solution dedicated to trailer management, designed to support transport and logistics companies that use fleets of trailers operating over long distances.

It is a proactive monitoring and reporting tool, fully integrated into the Webfleet telematics platform, offering fleet operators a solution which, using a single platform, allows the management of both fleet vehicles and trailers.

Webfleet’s Trailer Management solution – Bridgestone’s globally recognized fleet management solution – connects to all popular Electronic Brake Systems (EBS). By monitoring trailer health via EBS connectivity to trailer fault detection systems – such as braking and stability – the solution helps improve road safety and cargo protection.

With real-time visibility into load data, Webfleet Trailer also helps fleet managers facilitate compliance with permissible load weight laws and also reduces the risk of tipping due to overloading.

Thanks to useful information, such as the status of the load, fleet operators can improve the use of trailers and limit trips without goods. Webfleet Trailer also reduces the risk of breakdowns and non-compliance with schedules by detecting tire problems early: Trailers equipped with a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) have access to both historical and real-time data, with notifications about tire pressure or temperature anomalies.

Collecting information about tire pressure can help extend tire life, reduce fuel consumption and limit CO2 emissions. By reporting trailer malfunctions and required maintenance tasks, the Trailer Management solution helps companies save costs by reducing downtime while simultaneously extending the trailer’s operational life through dynamic proactive maintenance.