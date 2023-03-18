Home World WEC 1000 Miglia Sebring: Ferrari accident, the 488 GTE EVO goes off the track and overturns [Video] – News
World

by admin
WEC, Safety Car in the 2023 1000 Miles of Sebring: accident for Ferrari

March 17, 2023

Lper season 2023 del WEC bad start for Ferrari. Indeed, after taking pole position in yesterday’s qualifying, an accident occurred in the race which involved AF Corse.

The Sebring race started at 17:00 Italian time, ready to make endurance enthusiasts hold their breath for 1000 miles or 8 hours. The competition had just reached its fifth round when a Ferrari – not the Hypercar – has already suffered an accident which caused it to go off the track. There Richard Mille AF Corse, car #83 to be precise, went off the track and overturned. The incident was violent and caused a Safety Car but luckily the pilot is fine. Let’s see how the race will continue for the other Reds and how the Maranello team will be able to manage the event for the next 7 hours.

