Look at the wedding dresses of famous ladies!

Somehow, from spring to autumn, the wedding season is in full swing. Happy and loving couples who have decided to stand on the crazy stone in 2023 have already started preparations that require time and effort as well as money.

When it comes to the fairer sex, the first thing that is important is that they shine in full glory on this special day, and that’s where the wedding dress comes in. Prices in shops can be quite high, while renting will be much cheaper – on average somewhere between 500 and 600 euros.

However, in addition to buying and renting, there is another variant – that is sewing wedding dresses, which can be financially much cheaper. According to Schneider, the cheapest sewing of a dress for this festive day would cost somewhere from 100 to 150 euros for a simple cut. Again, the total price varies depending on the type of material, as well as the model. The more demanding, the more expensive it is.

1. Shanina Shayk

If you decide to sew wedding dresses, and you have run out of ideas, we highlight some that have been worn by world-famous ladies, which can serve as your inspiration. Among the first, the wedding dress stood out model and model Šanina Šajk. It is very simple and understated, made of transparent and lace material with floral details. It is ideal for those ladies who dream of an elegant model. Otherwise, it widens slightly at the ends, while the lowered shoulder straps reveal bare shoulders.

2. Kim Kardashian

Next on the list is the wedding dress of Kim Kardashian, famous fashion designer Vera Wang. We won’t even talk about the price, but the sewing idea is much cheaper. Before the wedding, Kim had three potential wedding dresses, and the “mermaid” model is one of them. A white and simple wedding dress, the top consists of a corset, which is increasingly popular today, while the bottom slowly narrows and festoons in tulle flowers.

3. Ana Ivanovic

And finally, the third model is intended for all ladies who want to be dressed a bit more relaxed, without tight cuts, during the festive day. Also, it is an excellent choice for young people who are in a different state. Ana Ivanovic at the wedding with German football player Bastian Schweinsteiger, she wore a long and flowing dress with slightly falling fringes. Also, above, it consisted of corsets decorated with artificial feathers, which can be found in any pozanmateria.

