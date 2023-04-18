by weathersicily.it – ​​9 minutes ago

Friends of weathersicily good evening. Tomorrow, Wednesday 19 April 2023, the skies will be clear over our province. Temperatures will increase with maximum values ​​ranging between +18°C / +20°C,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Enna and province weather: Wednesday with clear skies and rising temperatures. appeared 9 minutes ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».