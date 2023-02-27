766 drivers were sanctioned on the roads of Republika Srpska over the weekend for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MUP) of Srpska announced.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The officers of the MUP organized from Friday to Sunday, February 24 to 26, an increased control of drivers for the presence of alcohol, drugs or psychoactive drugs, in which 741 drivers were sanctioned for driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and 25 drivers for the presence or refusal testing for drugs or psychoactive substances in the body.

Due to the illegal concentration of alcohol, 83 drivers were detained in the official premises until they sober up or recover, and among them 71 had more than 1.5 parts per thousand of alcohol in their blood, and 12 because of the refusal of the alcohol test.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that in 2022, 1,427 traffic accidents caused by drivers under the influence of alcohol were recorded, and 636 traffic accidents were caused by drivers with a blood alcohol level of more than 1.5 per thousand.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Srpska appeals to all traffic participants to respect traffic regulations and to contribute to their own safety, as well as that of other traffic participants, through responsible behavior.