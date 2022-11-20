[New Tang Dynasty, Beijing time, November 20, 2022]Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, changes in the political landscape of the United States; following Facebook, Amazon also announced that it would lay off 10,000 employees; a snack street in Manhattan, New York; Xin Zhao When: Musk’s Twitter storm.

Opening remarks: Trump’s candidacy

Hello, viewers and friends, welcome to the weekly economic review program. I am Dongfang. At his private residence Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, despite the Republican party’s poor performance in the just-passed midterm elections, despite growing criticism of Trump in the Republican Party, mainly from the establishment , but Trump’s public opinion base is still there. He has a lot of grassroots support among the American people and tens of millions of campaign funds. On Tuesday, he announced his candidacy for the third time.

In the past few years, the changes caused by Trump have led to changes in the composition of Republican voters, changes in the Republican Party’s ruling platform, and more attention to fair trade, confrontation with the CCP, legal immigration and other issues. In a sense, it has also changed the United States. national policy direction. Although Trump is 76 years old this year, it seems that he must avenge the 2020 general election and fight the 80-year-old Biden again.

At the press conference on Tuesday, Trump emphasized his achievements in the past four years: energy independence, unprecedented economic development, the development of a new crown vaccine in less than a year, a sharp drop in the number of smugglers on the southern border, stable oil prices, and stable commodity prices. The United States did not launch or participate in any wars during its administration. Trump is an unpredictable figure. There are still two full years between now and the 2024 presidential election. The changes in the current situation are unpredictable, and it is difficult for anyone to judge the future.

But this mid-term election also has some shifting trends in the US political market. One is that the Republican Party has surpassed the Democratic Party in absolute numbers of votes. Among Hispanic voters, the vote rate has reached 40%, exceeding the 25% in the 2018 mid-term election. 15 The change of Asian American voters is even more significant. Most of them are on the side of the Republican Party. The Democratic Party can no longer treat Asian Americans as a vote base. .

Another trend has been the outperformance of governors and their increased leadership in the party, both parties. The Republican governors of Texas, Georgia, and Florida were easily re-elected. Similarly, the governors of Michigan and California were also easily re-elected. Compared with senators, the governor is a politician with practical experience in governing, a doer who participates in specific government affairs, rather than a member of parliament who speaks and supervises. The president of the United States is also a doer. Any elected president of the United States must quickly accumulate experience in practice. Therefore, it is better for a person who already has governing experience and a doer to be president than a pure politician.

If nothing else, Biden should run for re-election. Last Wednesday, the second day of the mid-term election, Biden said that the red tide of the Republican Party has not appeared, and long live American democracy. This is very heartbreaking to the ears of Republicans, and Biden is tantamount to adding salt to people’s wounds. But it’s a blessing in disguise. The performance of the Democratic Party’s mid-term elections was better than expected. This allows the Democratic Party and Biden to continue on the established route of the left, restrict the economy, and destroy the four olds. Two years later, voters will still be like last week. Do you have the same idea? Certainly not, but what kind of idea will it take to take shape in two years, and these two years will be very lively two years. This is the opening statement for today.

