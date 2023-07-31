Weekly horoscope August | Entertainment

Astrologer Vladimir Vlajić reveals what awaits us in the week from July 31 to August 6, 2023!

What do the stars tell us this week and does the beginning of August bring certain changes to the zodiac signs? Astrologer Vladimir Vlajić revealed in the show “150 minutes” on Prva what awaits us in the field of health, love and work. According to him, this is the period that will reflect the most on people who were born under the signs of Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius.

“The influence of the full moon in Aquarius will be for the next two and a half days. The sign of Aquarius is emphasized, which is always some innovation, original ideas, the need to connect with people. We will listen to the heart. It will affect Leos, Scorpios and Aquarius the most. Mercury moves retrograde very quickly. We have a lot of planets that indicate that we need to clear up some things from the past, but it won’t be difficult,” said Vladimir and revealed a detailed forecast for all horoscope signs:

“What Aries concerns, they should take care of circulation and blood pressure. In the emotional part, someone who is secretive and charming can appear on the weekend. It will be a passionate moment that will set them in motion. For busy people, Tuesday and Wednesday will be more tense days, they should not argue. The weekend brings better moments. Aries can expect the help of a person in a position, and this will mean a lot to them this week. Some person wants to push them and help them.

By bulls digestion is problematic. They are very satisfied in the love field. Free people have an interesting acquaintance in a public place, which will start them in the second half of this week. A lot of changes are coming in the business part, and it will be the same during the next week. The moon has initiated good and important changes that will be realized over the next two weeks. The person in the position brings them good news. Everything related to foreigners, foreign countries or judicial processes – is brilliantly expressed.

Gemini are healthy, and for singles, someone may appear on a shorter journey, a person with a slightly larger age difference. On the weekend, someone from the past or from another place follows them. In the business segment, it was emphasized that something will end through a person of authority, it will start from a dead end.

This is the week that most intensively affects Crabs. They will be a little nervous, especially in the next two days. Through work, they can meet someone who is young. The busy situation is very stable. Tomorrow and the day after will be a bit of a worry, some expenses will follow. The second half of the week is much better, especially for those who have cooperation with foreigners.

Lions they may have stomach or stomach problems as a result of stress. Nervousness is present in busy people, and in free people there is the possibility of entering into a relationship with someone whom they considered indispensable. There will be pleasant surprises. A good week for mediation, for all those who connect people. Costs have increased a bit, but there will be sudden inflows during the weekend.

Code Virgin headaches are present. He will think too much. Tuesday and Wednesday will be an idyll for busy people, and Wednesday and Thursday will bring a crisis, there will be disagreements. A completely relieved situation follows for the weekend. Someone from another place, with different interests, will appear to those who are single. It will be the principle of opposites that complement each other well. There will be busy business deals, but Virgos have rolled up their sleeves and are ready to work. They worry about money, but they won’t solve it this week.

Vague they feel a drop in energy. Everything is exaggerated with them, especially when it comes to emotions. On Tuesday and Wednesday, they should rest, and in the middle of Sunday, someone from the past appears to them. It will be a very interesting meeting. A double-edged sword follows for the free Libra for the weekend. There will be a lot of work, there will be many obligations.

Scorpios are fine, they are a little nervous. There is concern about a woman in the house, there is a possibility of breakdowns and sudden expenses. An interesting acquaintance will follow for those who are single, and even the possibility of entering into a serious relationship. Good Sunday for those who are engaged in private business. Others find it a little more strenuous. Scorpios will have personal satisfaction, they will have the feeling that they have defeated an enemy or a rival.

Archers someone from the past appears. The weekend is great for love, both for free and busy people. This will be someone who was already in the plan. Sagittarius will rush to set something up and it will be set up. They work wisely, it will be a very good week for love. Some money will make them happy in business, and the end of the week itself will be a little tense in the work environment.

Capricorns the health segment is good. This Sunday is important for them in the business segment, they can receive some inheritance. Those who are single will have pleasant surprises, they will find love in unexpected places. Busy people will have better communication. They were a little tense, but now they are getting a closeness that will improve their relationship.

Aquarians followed by a change in mood. The eclipse happens in their sign. As for the emotional segment, the beginning of the week will be tense for those who are married and in long relationships. The situation will be better from Thursday, they will plan a trip together. Free people will meet someone on the road, but it will be more important for them to have contact with someone from the past. It is a story left unfinished. Aquarians are the greatest humanitarians of the horoscope, so it is very possible that someone will approach them with an appeal for help. In the business segment, one should watch out for the influence of women. Women can sabotage them or bring them bad news.

Code Riba fears are triggered. He will withdraw into himself. In the emotional segment, they follow secret relationships, whether they are single or engaged. He will dream well this Sunday. It is already simmering in them, it stands as an idea, and now it will be realized. Pisces suffer due to the aspect of Saturn, it is a rough descent to earth, especially for those born in the first decade. They will make them grow up. Quite a good aspect for new business, starting interesting stories. They will want to give their best and that will be very productive,” revealed astrologer Vladimir Vlajić.

