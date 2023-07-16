Weekly horoscope from July 17 to 23, 2023 | Magazine | Horoscope

Read the weekly horoscope from July 17 to 23, 2023!

Read the weekly horoscope from July 17 to 23, 2023 and find out what the stars tell you when it comes to love, work and health!

ABOVE

The weekly horoscope from July 17 to 23, 2023 brings you an exciting week. Dynamics and a lot of negotiations await you in business. Be careful who you entrust your accounts and secrets to! In the field of love, free Aries will be open to new acquaintances and romantic adventures. Your best days will be Wednesday and Friday.

BIK

Taurus may encounter business obstacles this week. Sharpen your nerves because they will ask you to be more dedicated and involved in your work. It’s time to use your potential. In love, tension and a small shipwreck will come to you. The stars tell you to have a serious talk with your partner in private. Your best days will be Wednesday and Saturday.

GEMINI

A lot of meetings, new projects and negotiations await you. It’s the perfect time to use your communication skills. Busy Gemini will neglect their partner a bit. Try to balance between business and private. Devote yourself more to your family. Drink more fluids! Your best days will be Tuesday and Friday.

RAK

In the business field, expect a higher volume of work. Don’t take it all on yourself, but focus more on group work. The stars advise you to manage your finances more wisely. If you are planning investments, be especially careful. In love, you will need more tenderness and love. Do your best! Your best days will be Monday and Saturday.

LAV

You set high ambitions and goals and people recognize that in you. Be open to any type of cooperation that benefits you. In the field of love, this week brings you the opportunity for passion, romance and adventure. Show your love to your partner through small gestures and signs of attention. Your best days will be Thursday and Sunday.

A VIRGIN

The stars advise you to focus on details this week and be more thorough in your work so that you don’t miss anything. Single Virgos expect to meet an interesting person, perhaps a soul mate, while busy ones feel stability with their partner. Your best days will be Tuesday and Sunday.

VACANCY

The weekly horoscope from July 17 to 23, 2023 advises you not to judge others quickly and listen to both sides of the story. It is possible that you will find yourself between two fires. Pay attention to your diet and hydrate yourself regularly. Show your partner that you care about him, some things are not taken for granted. Your best days will be Wednesday and Friday.

SCORPIO

Although it may seem that nothing is going your way at the beginning of the week, progress will come from the middle. Rely on your analytical skills and be persistent. Every effort pays off. Free Scorpios will need attention. Try not to look for it in the wrong place. Your best days will be Wednesday and Sunday.

SAGITTARIUS

The beginning of the week was quite fast and tense. Tiredness is slowly catching up with you. Already in the second half, you will have the opportunity to relax a little from work. It’s not a bad idea to take a short break and recharge your batteries. In love, everything takes its course, continue to slowly build a deeper relationship with your partner. Your best days will be Friday and Saturday.

CAPRICORN

Be more careful with money, it is possible that unexpected expenses will await you during the week. An interesting meeting with an influential person awaits you. Try to make a good impression. Parnet resents you a little for putting him on the back burner. Show him with your actions that it’s not like that and that you care. Your best days will be Tuesday and Sunday.

AQUARIUS

This week you will be torn between work and private life. A greater dose of stress awaits you. Use the end of the day to throw it out. Simply, organize socializing with dear people or turn to physical activity. You will like it. Drink enough fluids. Your best days will be Wednesday and Sunday.

FISH

The weekly horoscope from July 17 to 23, 2023 brings you a lot of work, calls and meetings with people. If you know what you are fighting for, it will be worth it! In the field of love, bursts of energy and passion await you. Free Pisces will enjoy the company of sympathy. Don’t rush your steps. Let everything take its course. The best days will be Thursday and Sunday.

