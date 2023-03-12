Read the weekly horoscope from March 13 to 19, 2023!

Izvor: Shutterstock

Read the weekly horoscope from March 13 to 19, 2023 and find out what the stars tell you when it comes to love, work and health!

ABOVE

The weekly horoscope from March 13 to 19, 2023 will mark a feeling of anticipation. If you are waiting for important work-related information, you can expect it in the middle of the week. The outcome is in your favor, and the horoscope advises you to dedicate yourself to the love field. Small disagreements with your partner are possible, but it is important to be honest and express everything that you really feel. Spend the weekend with your partner or a person you like, they will be nice to you. Your best days will be Wednesday and Saturday.

BIK

Your weekly horoscope advises you to rely on close associates. This week is favorable for new ideas, projects or investments, it will pay off many times over. The end of the week is filled with romance, a person of the opposite sex is preparing a surprise for you that will delight you. It’s time to leave bad events behind and get ready to smile. You deserve it, enjoy it and indulge your emotions! Your best days will be Monday and Friday.

GEMINI

The beginning of the week is turbulent, nothing goes as you imagined. Unexpected obstacles appear, but the horoscope advises you to persevere and try to overcome everything that hinders you. Be patient for the results you want, the stars predict a great reward for you! Many Geminis can expect an emotional breakdown, but this situation can bring you what you have been longing for. Your best days will be Thursday and Sunday.

RAK

The weekly horoscope from March 13 to 19, 2023 predicts positive energy for you! Everything you imagine, you can achieve with ease. This is the ideal time to introduce changes, healthy habits or if you want to further improve yourself. The stars say that you can get an offer from abroad through a friend, and it will awaken in you the motivation that you lacked. You enjoy your solo status, but an interesting weekend flirtation follows. Your best days will be Tuesday and Saturday.

LAV

You are under tension because of too many obligations and you don’t know how to cope with everything. Rely on an older female person, her help will mean you. This is the week when some secrets come to the surface, you will know who your real friends are. When it comes to love, work on communication because it can be the key to success. Increase your vitamin intake and take care of your immunity. Your best days will be Monday and Tuesday.

A VIRGIN

You will be more engaged than ever! Use this week to finish everything that was started but not finished, focus on the goal. In the middle of the week, you can expect a monetary gain and a big purchase. The horoscope advises you to carefully check all the details if you are signing important contracts. It bothers you that you are not sure where you stand with the person you like, be patient or make the first move. Your best days will be Saturday and Sunday.

VACANCY

The weekly horoscope from March 13 to 19, 2023 predicts that you will be worried about your financial situation. Allow yourself to relax a little and buy something you’ve wanted for a long time. The situation at work is good, you have no reason to worry. Some pleasant surprises await you in love. When it comes to health, a headache is possible. Your best days are Thursday and Sunday.

SCORPIO

You like the attention you get from the opposite sex, but you need stability. Don’t rush into contact with anyone just because you miss them, but listen to your intuition. The horoscope advises you to find a form of relaxation or a hobby that will recharge your batteries. A big change awaits you in your job, are you ready for a higher ladder? You will celebrate success! Your best days will be Tuesday and Friday.

SAGITTARIUS

Your weekly horoscope from March 13 to 19, 2023 predicts many invitations to socialize, but you would prefer to put up a wall and enjoy solitude. It is clear to you that solitude is not the same as loneliness, but you simply like to dedicate yourself to yourself. A sudden meeting with some of your former partners is possible, which will not be very pleasant for you, you will set a limit. Your best days will be Monday and Friday.

CAPRICORN

You are troubled by the fact that nothing goes your way, and you persistently find fault in others. It’s time to define exactly what you want and set priorities. Maybe you have the power to change a situation you don’t like, but be honest with yourself. Admit mistakes and adopt better habits. Responsibility is key this week, and love will have to wait. Your best days will be Wednesday and Thursday.

AQUARIUS

The stars bring big changes to you this week, your life will be completely turned around! If you need to make important decisions, trust your intuition, it will not deceive you. Minor disagreements are possible in love, don’t let a little thing turn into a big fight. Minor eye problems are possible, check your eyesight. Your best days will be Tuesday and Sunday.

FISH

The weekly horoscope from March 13 to 19, 2023 advises you to stay away from gossip. Don’t expect others to do what you would, we are all different. An important family decision awaits you, many will try to influence you. It is best to think for yourself and listen to your intuition. Free Pisces follows an interesting acquaintance that can develop into an emotional relationship in the long run.

